K. Michelle praises Ciara for doing this for her and reveals a bold new professional movement that will take her to the next level

K. Michelle shows a lot of love to her partner Diva Ciara, who has been sweet and kind to her throughout her career.

The singer and reality star, who is currently promoting her new album, All monsters are humanHe recently did an interview where he was asked about a special song called "Ciara's Prayer."

The journalist asked: “I listen to you. One of the songs on his album that he saw previously is called "Ciara’s Prayer." How did you get inspired by your situation to somehow make a song about the new album? "

K. Michelle highly praised Russell Wilson's wife.

She confessed: "She has always been one of my favorite artists. People don't know it, and she was one of the first artists who really gave me advice. She told me:" When you win, you win with everyone, but when you lose, you lose alone. "I always remembered. Every time I've seen her, she has been the sweetest person, as always. To see her happy and in love, and every woman wants that feeling, feeling that way, she wanted to know what prayer she was praying."

K. Michelle, the multi-talented artist, is going in a new direction with her career with the help of Billy Ray Cyrus and Babyface for a country album.

She said, "Yes! I'm about to work on it. I got a call from Billy Ray Cyrus and we talked. He said he could record my album on his farm, so I'm about to go to Nashville. I'm also working with him. son of Dionne Warwick, I don't think people know how talented he is about vocal production and things like that, I also talked to Babyface about the country album to write something, I really think, the same feeling I had with R,amp;B, R,amp;B It's always my heart, I promise, but I feel it's something special in how the universe is moving right now. I'm ready for that, and I can feel it. I'm ready for a fight. I won't continue fighting my own people to I’m not going to do that. I’m fighting for my people. I’ve sat in these rooms, I’ve heard what they’ve said about our intellect and how they think we can’t assimilate music and all we can assimilate is this. "

She added: "I've had my own label in Atlantic, and I've heard these conversations. They don't really want us there as black people, so I really hope that instead of hating, black people join in this fight with me because there are some girls Blacks who deserve to be on that list. She can't have a country chart and she has never had a black woman to represent. That's crazy! The Clark Sisters have a Grammy in country music, but it was in country gospel. But as soon as to the letters of a black girl? Mickey Guyton has been there for years, and they overlook that girl even though she sounds like everyone else. And you know, in Nashville, it's a problem with women. Women have great groups, they are white women, black women, but it’s something with women. So I’m not only black, but I’m a woman, so I’m in the fight of my life. However, I don’t care. I’ll fight that.



