Julie Bowen plans to skip the crying festival of the modern family

A B C
Julie Bowen has already cried at the end of Modern Family"Just don't expect me to do it at the right time."
"I've cried a lot, but it comes out of nowhere. Every time someone wants me to cry for that, I can't," Bowen said. Ellen Degeneres in The Ellen DeGeneres show.
But she already has plans for the last day of filming.
"I have definitely walked and told people: & # 39; I love you, working together has been amazing, but come that last day I'm out of here. I'm going to go. I'm not hanging out for the crying festival Because I imagine it will be like a great amoeba of crying, a kind of people hugging and crying. I can't do it, "said Bowen.
Why not?
"Because I'm not that kind of human," Bowen laughed. "I need to cry alone."
Bowen's television husband Ty burrell He said the first reading of the cast table was "quite emotional."
"But I still feel that we will not really begin to feel it until we approach the end," Burrell told reporters on the summer press tour of the 2019 Television Critics Association. "I think we are all so grateful for this moment. the time we have had, during the 11 years that we have all been on a trip so special that it still doesn't seem like the end, when I think the end is going to be difficult, be really tough.
Sarah Hyland He told E! News of the SAG Awards to the cast had three episodes left to film and a particular person was taking it hard.
"Jessica, who fixes my hair, can't stop crying. I love you, Jess!" Hyland laughed. "We finished at the end of February, so we have a whole month, that's fine. We have time."
Modern Family airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC