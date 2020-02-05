Julia Louis-Dreyfus admits that Donald Trump's Kansas mistake makes her miss & # 39; Veep & # 39;

HBO / WENN / Instar

The actress who plays Selina Meyer in the political satire series can't stop criticizing the president for his congratulatory tweet to the Kansas City Chiefs for his victory in the Super Bowl.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus miss starring "Veep"every time the president of the United States Donald Trump makes a joke

Since becoming president in 2016, Trump has been criticized and mocked for his strange tweets, and the last mistake was a tweet congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs for winning the Super Bowl, but wrongly claiming that the city was in Kansas in Missouri place.

Speaking to Ellen Degeneres, the star of "Seinfeld" said that when he sees Trump make a fool of himself, he misses her to play the hapless deputy of "Veep" who has become a failed president Selina Meyer.

"I have to tell you," he explained. "If I was doing & # 39; Veep & # 39; right now, it would be a lot of fun to write those 12 minutes between the launch of the tweet and its removal," Julia said. "What an idiot! It's so humiliating."

However, Louis-Dreyfus would have mixed feelings about returning to "Veep," which concluded after seven seasons last year, as he believes the program had trouble beating Trump because of his political extravagance.

On whether the president's antics make her want to repeat her Emmy-winning role, she added: "He does it and he doesn't. I mean, I have to say that I think he is doing a better job in our program, except to say that in fact it's not even remotely fun. It makes me miss him. It was super fun. It's hard to compete with that c ** p ".