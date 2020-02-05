Josh Brolin tells Troll that he criticizes him for sharing an intimate photo of his wife

WENN / FayesVision

The publication of the actor of & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; he sees a black and white capture of Kathryn Boyd in lingerie with an adoration quote from the essayist Anais Nin in the caption.

Josh Brolin has defended his decision to share a snapshot of his wife Kathryn Boyd On Instagram.

The 51-year-old man "Avengers Final Game"The actor shared a black and white photo of Kathryn lying in bed wearing lingerie and holding a rose on her lips, along with an appointment of the essayist Anais Nin in the legend, which said:" I want to love you wildly. I don't want words, but inarticulate, meaningless screams, from the bottom of my most primitive being, flowing from my belly like honey. A penetrating joy that leaves me empty, conquered, silenced. "

However, when a critic wrote: "Why showing his wife's body on the Internet is not good? God wants him to cover his body and not expose it," the Thanos actor replied with his own response.

"I just talked to God and God asked me to please ask you to shut your mouth and take a shower," Josh shot.

Other users rushed to defend the star, praising him for being so public in his adoration for his wife, and noted that the image "you can barely see anything anyway."

Josh and Kathryn married in 2016. They share the 15-month-old daughter Westlyn Reign Brolin.