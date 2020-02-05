Jose Mourinho admits & # 39; the best lost team & # 39; after Tottenham surpasses Southampton in a five-goal thriller | Soccer news

















Jose Mourinho admits that Southampton was the best team in the repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup

Jose Mourinho acknowledged that Southampton was the best team after Tottenham's dramatic 3-2 victory in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

The men of Mourinho seemed to be leaving the competition with less than 20 minutes remaining when the goals of the Saints of Shane Long and Danny Ings annulled a goal in Jack Stephens' own goal.

But Lucas Moura leveled himself before Heung-Min Son established a draw at home with Norwich next month from the penalty spot.

Speaking later, Mourinho said: "The best team lost. The best team in the field lost. If you look at it pragmatically, forgetting that they had their best players, they had their full team, they had one more day for Rest, we were really in trouble .

Heung-Min Son hits home the winning penalty against Southampton

"We were in real trouble to build a team, a lot of fatigue after the game against Manchester City … if you forget these important elements and analyze in a simple and pragmatic way, the best team lost."

"They were better than us, they were faster than us, they were physically stronger than us. They press, they have intensity, they have possibilities."

"They were the best team, but I can't forget all the other circumstances, and my players were phenomenal. The way they reacted was fantastic. They showed an incredible heart and had a great connection with the crowd."

"They gave absolutely everything. I think the best team lost, but we deserved to win."

What will worry Mourinho is the return of the suspicious defense. The Spurs have only kept three clean sheets in 19 games under their tutelage.

& # 39; A chess game but without the pieces & # 39;

Mourinho was hired as Mauricio Pochettino's successor to end Tottenham's 12-year wait for a trophy, and a place in the quarterfinals will be at stake against Norwich.

The Portuguese admitted that he had trouble selecting a team for the replay, comparing it to "playing a game of chess without pieces."

The Spurs did not have the injured Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela, while a half delegate Dele Alli left the bench and Steven Bergwijn was not eligible.

"I had to handle this chess game without pieces," he added. "You know. No bishops, no kings, no queens. Very, very hard with so many injuries and problems. No Bergwijn.

"I can't talk about the progression I wanted because I don't have the players I want. The team needs the players to progress collectively, tactically and dynamically. We need the players, we don't have the players. Hugo Lloris, Moussa Sissoko and then Harry Kane (injured) Ok, just for today, but also Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela.

"It is very difficult to progress when a game has players A, B and C and then the next one has players D, E and F. It is a very difficult season, very difficult."

"Do we progress from a mental point of view? Yes. Do we progress from a competitive point of view? Yes. Do we improve by the compactness of the team? Yes. Do we progressively and steadily improve from a tactical point of view? No.

"It's more like we build a team to give us the chance to win the next game. It's one game after another, what do we have? That's what we're doing, and the players have been great."

Hasenhuttl allays fears about Ward-Prowse's injury

Shane Long celebrates with Southampton teammate Danny Ings after scoring

Southampton will wonder what happened, since they had been by far the best side, but they collapsed after going to the front, and now they must concentrate on pushing for a place in the Europa League in the Premier League.

The head of the Saints, Ralph Hasenhuttl, admitted that Mourinho's brilliant reference to his team was of little comfort.

"It's good to be praised, but it doesn't help me," said the Austrian. "Not every football game is about being the best team, it is about being the winning team. And we are not."

"It's easy for him to praise us. They were more clinical because in the last 15 minutes they changed the situation in a way that is part of a good team. We couldn't defend what we wanted because this is very disappointing for me. Being strong for 75 minutes didn't It's enough ".

James Ward-Prowse was taken on a stretcher after suffering a suspected knee injury in the first half of Wednesday's replay after a collision with Ryan Sessegnon.

But Hasenhuttl is confident that the injury is not serious and adds: "I think it's not so bad, I think it's just a cut in the knee. That is a positive message for me."

