Jordan Devlin talks about making NXT history, Drew McIntyre, pointing to WALTER and is no longer being underestimated

A few minutes after winning the NXT cruiserweight championship at the WWE Worlds Collide event, an arrogant Jordan Devlin was unable to erase the smile from his face when the championship side plates changed to ones with his name.

"That was the result of 18 years of the fight business finally coming true for me," Devlin explained. "I always dreamed of being in WWE and being a WWE champion, so it was fair."

That dream began for the "Irish ace,quot; as a child watching WWE in Dublin. Tonight, the 29-year-old would not only fulfill his dream, but also do something that had not been done before: become the first NXT UK talent to win the cruiserweight championship.

"I was fully aware of what I was going to do and the story I was going to do," Devlin said. "I knew the weight of UK expectations about me and just wanted to make my brand proud and return some gold to NXT UK."

Talk about the talent Devlin possesses to be put in that position. He has already won several backstage defenders, including WWE Hall of Fame member Shawn Michaels. But the brazen Devlin has also been talking about a great game saying that you can build a brand around him. Immediately after winning the championship, he proclaimed to the audience that he is "pound for pound the best sports artist on the planet."

It was just the last example that he is not afraid to talk about a high pressure situation in which he has to endure or shut up.

"I firmly believe that good guys finish last," Devlin said. “You have to have all eyes on you and draw attention to yourself, but then, when things happen, you have to comply. I always say that I am the boy. Obviously, it was a great loss to lose Pete (Dunne) to NXT in the United States and I said that I was the guy who could get on the plate and fill those considerably large shoes. Then, hopefully, I have done it now. ”

The time has come for Devlin, who began his training when he was only 12 years old. Since then, a name has been made throughout the United Kingdom with promotions such as Progress and Over the Top Wrestling (OTT) and now with NXT UK.

While fans realized him, Devlin still believed he was the most underrated talent in all wrestling. But that is no longer the case.

"I felt when I first said it was true," Devlin explained. “But talking about a great game and getting more people to look at you has opened my eyes to some and what I am capable of. I have more high profile matches and they have put me in the spotlight a little more. Therefore, I don't think I'm as underestimated as I was when I said it. "

That mentality has changed for Devlin and with it, the bar has risen even more than before with being on a larger stage as part of NXT UK.

“Now, I have my little recognition and the weight of the expectations of people like the heroes of my childhood, Shawn Michaels and Triple H, who publicly say they believe I have a bright future with the company. That expectation obviously leads to a desire and a desire to show that they are right and not to disappoint them, ”he said.

"I think, too, when you are the champion of a brand, and I intend to defend the belt in 205 Live, NXT in the United States, NXT United Kingdom, and just now I am entering the championship kingdom, so I want to defend the belt in all brands and be a fighting champion. "

Devlin winning the NXT cruiserweight championship opens many possibilities with him defending the title in the WWE and NXT brands. That means a busy schedule and many trips for someone who still lives in Ireland.

"This is the busiest I've had," Devlin explained. "I have been home, I think six days in total since January 8 between being in the United Kingdom and the United States. I landed again with the cruiserweight title early last week and when I was leaving Dublin Airport I received a call from WWE telling me that I was going out again this week, but I enjoy it, this is the position I always wanted to be in. This is the position I imagined I would eventually be in. I'm happy to be able to get out in front of more and more people and be in front of the WWE cameras for longer and bring my brand to light. ”

While he hopes to be busy defending his championship, he expects others to cross between the various brands.

"I look at the list we have now with NXT UK, the 205 live boys and NXT in the United States and all those weighing less than 205 pounds, I think it is really the most talented list that has really met in terms of guys who can have exciting, dramatic and narrative games. It's a really exciting time to be a professional wrestling fan. "

While Devlin has lived most of his life in Dublin, he is open to moving to the US. UU. As his career evolves. But he has one thing he wants to achieve first.

"Obviously, I would like to be the guy to beat WALTER and win the UK title," Devlin said. “That will bring my time in the full circle of the United Kingdom before leaving for the United States. Yes, I would definitely be open to move and try my hand in the United States for a few years. "

Devlin is one of many talents that have emerged in a thriving UK wrestling landscape that has flourished in recent years. Even he is surprised by what has happened in such a short period of time.

"The difference is incredible," he explained. “It is a golden period for independent wrestling in the United Kingdom. Even today, I have returned from a Progress program in the United Kingdom and it was sold to the beams, packed with very, very strident and intense fans, and it has been that way for some years. Fight Club Pro and OTT have sold shows every month, several times a month, attracting the best talent from around the world. So, it really is a golden period for independent wrestling in Europe right now. "

There may not be a particular moment when he can see a difference in the UK market when he turned around, but Devlin thinks he could see it considering the talent group with him, Dunne, Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and much others. .

"I think it was working with a group of boys and girls, about 30 or 40 of us, that we are all moving forward at the same time," Devlin said. “We had all been in the wrestling business for 10, 12, 15 years and that made WWE and ITV start thinking about returning to terrestrial television around here. That led to the formation of NXT UK a few years ago. He was always behind the boys and girls here and the shows we were doing, on an independent level that made WWE take a look. ”

Another piece of that emerging UK scene was Drew McIntyre, who returned after his first period with WWE. The Scottish star sought to rebuild itself from scratch, but also help build the fight in the United Kingdom. His hard work was worth it on both fronts with McIntyre returning to WWE and now ready to head WrestleMania 36 against Brock Lesnar.

"He talks about a guy who reinvents himself," Devlin said. “Drew is the perfect example of sticking with the activity and not giving up and leaving, regrouping and returning better than ever. It is a great inspiration not only for the Scottish boys and girls on the list who are their friends, but for any young and aspiring fighter. It's just the complete package. "

Then, imagine how it was for Devlin and his colleagues to see McIntyre win the Royal Rumble match and win a title fight at WrestleMania.

"It was amazing," Devlin said. “We had a suite in the stadium and I was there with some of the Scottish boys and girls, watching over them, and they were going crazy for him. It was great."

Devlin has also found inspiration in seeing others in Ireland find success in WWE, including Finn Balor, who helped train him, along with Sheamus and Becky Lynch. Now, it's your turn to make a name, but also return your roots.

"Now, with NXT UK being one thing and I being able to jump from NXT UK to the independent scene and return to the Irish fighting scene, it is an incredible intermediate point that I have been able to walk and be able to interact with the apprentices here in Ireland, "said Devlin.

“We have a school of Irish fighters where I train and I can take all the things that I have collected at the Performance Center and the UK Performance Center and bring it back. So, it has been a great boost for the Irish fight. Having those guys as inspiration and that I can be a little more practical with them and teach them. "

NXT TV airs on Wednesday nights in the US. UU. And NXT UK is on the WWE network