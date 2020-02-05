Jon Gosselin states that Kate is alienating her son Collin and her daughter Hannah from her brothers

%MINIFYHTML53abffc06271bae7b1086bfe5bb65df611% %MINIFYHTML53abffc06271bae7b1086bfe5bb65df612%

The former reality TV star confesses that & # 39; probably & # 39; He spent $ 1.3 million in court for the custody battle with his ex-wife, but he promises that still won't give up & # 39 ;.

Jon Gosselin He has sincere about how his ex-wife is treating their two children after they chose to live with him. In a new interview published on YouTube on Sunday, February 2, the first "Jon and Kate Plus 8"star accused Kate Gosselin to alienate Collin Thomas and Hannah Joy from their other brothers.

Speaking to Alec Lace on the podcast "First Class Fatherhood," the 42-year-old man revealed for the first time that his sextuplets disagreed with each other. "At the moment, it is very tumultuous, more or less, because there is no contact between Collin and his other brothers," he said. "There is no contact between Collin and his other brothers. There is contact between Hannah and the other brothers."

On how the situation arose, Jon suggested: "The problem at this time is that we have parental alienation and we have alienation between siblings." In addition, he noted that when he obtained exclusive custody of Collin, his ex-wife "has no contact" with the 15-year-old teenager, "so many things happened with him."

In addressing the steps he is taking to deal with the estrangement of his children, the former reality star noted that a guardian ad litem, a third party appointed by the court, is "trying to ease the situation." He himself was "trying to get family therapy through Collin and Hannah's therapist. So the therapist can talk to the other brothers and try to find something in common."

<br />

Speaking about his custody battle with Kate, Jon said: "I've been going to court for 12 years, so it's not an easy battle. I shared custody, I lost some children, I had a joint legal right, I lost legal, I have legal back. " While he went through nine lawyers and probably spent $ 1.3 million in court, he will still fight for his children. "I mean, it's a long battle," he said. "I just didn't give up, I still won't give up."

Jon and Kate finished their 10 years of marriage in 2009. The two share eight children together, the twins Cara Nicole and Madelyn Kate, 19, and the 15-year-old sextuplets, Leah, Joel, Alexis, Aaden, Hannah. and Collin