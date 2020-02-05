Johnson and BBC Trade Jabs, while the war against the press is unleashed

%MINIFYHTMLbd440246419dc3cdaa485ac51870e11411% %MINIFYHTMLbd440246419dc3cdaa485ac51870e11412%

If so, however, it is a successful or failed strategy. Johnson has sat down for interviews with other BBC journalists, including Andrew Marr, host of a Sunday morning show. At a press conference on Monday, he called the BBC's political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, although, unusually, only after calling half a dozen of his competitors.

Mr. Johnson's relations with non-broadcast media have also deteriorated rapidly. Monday's strike came after the second time in two weeks that officials selected journalists for an informational meeting.

Tensions had already erupted after the government abruptly changed the location of periodic briefings for British political journalists, from Parliament to a building adjacent to 10 Downing Street. Some journalists said the new location would make it difficult for smaller news organizations to attend, with fewer staff members.

The biggest fear among journalists is that Johnson's influential advisor, Dominic Cummings, wants to file a system of organized briefings that take place twice a day while Parliament is in session.

This, critics argue, is part of a long-term ambition to avoid the mainstream media, disseminate information directly through social networks and reduce the size of journalists making them appear ill-informed and irrelevant.

On Tuesday, lawmakers held a lively debate about relations with the press, with Pete Wishart, a member of Parliament of the opposition Scottish National Party, calling it "black day for press freedom." Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi of the Labor Party argued that "the Prime Minister and his advisors are simply trying to copy President Trump's tactics and stifle our free press."

Last month, the editors of all national newspapers signed a letter protesting the changes. After the strike, even some conservative media that are friendly to Mr. Johnson, such as the Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph, backed down; His dedication to a free press evidently exceeds even his enthusiasm for Brexit.