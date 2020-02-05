Joe Thornton records point 1,500 in the victory of San Jose Sharks

Joe Thornton's total career points are officially huge.

The San Jose Sharks veteran reached the 1,500 point plateau with a pair of assists during his team's 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, writing his name along with 13 others in the history of the NHL. Thornton entered the contest with 415 goals and 1,083 assists, so it was appropriate that the 40-year-old forward had achieved two other assistants to reach the milestone of his career.

The first attendance on the night of the London native, Ontario, was a second feeding period for fellow bearded Shark Brent Burns, who received a pass inside the Flames area after Thornton intercepted the disc in the center of the ice. Burns proceeded to break a shot beyond David Rittich to put Thornton within a point of the historical mark.

He didn't have to wait long to make history.

The great veteran helped pull the disk of a scrum along the boards, giving it to Timo Meier at 7:41 of the third period. Four seconds later, Kevin Labanc finished the play with a great setback that gave the Sharks a mattress of two goals and recorded the name of Thornton in the record books.

Thornton's two assistants on Tuesday also made sure he reached 20 assists each season from 1998-99, when he was a sophomore with the Boston Bruins.