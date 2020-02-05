Joe Launchbury prepares for England's return against Scotland in Six Nations | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLca6c47c15f29efde6d11755ec54702eb11% %MINIFYHTMLca6c47c15f29efde6d11755ec54702eb12%





Joe Launchbury replaces Charlie Ewels in the England team

Joe Launchbury could return to England's team for the crunchy Six Nations game on Saturday with Scotland after recovering from an injury.

The captain of the Wasps missed Sunday's loss in the first round against France for a knee injury, but has been included in Eddie Jones' 25-man team for the trip to Murrayfield.

Launchbury replaces Charlie Ewels, who has paid the price of the performance below the England average in Paris.

Ewels was headline against France, but has been completely discarded.

Saracen forward Ben Earl has been retained while Jones weighs his options in No. 8.

Jones has resisted asking for back reinforcements despite losing Manu Tuilagi and Anthony Watson from an injury.

Ollie Thorley could make his debut in England

Jonathan Joseph will start at the center, while Gloucester's wing, Ollie Thorley, could make his Test debut, either as a starter or as a replacement.

England appoints its team to face Scotland on Thursday.

Squad of 25 men from England to face Scotland

Forward: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Mako Vunipola.

Backups: Elliot Daly, Ollie Devotee, Owen Farrell, George Ford, George Furbank, Willi Heinz, Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May, Ollie Thorley, Ben Youngs.