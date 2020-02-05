Jenelle Evans says she won't officially return with her teenage mom

Jenelle Evans we will not return to the Teenage mother franchise.
The reality star, who was one of the original cast members in Teen mom 2 When it premiered in 2011, it tells E! News that he will not return to the MTV series. This news comes after a year of many ups and downs for the star of reality, including the death of his beloved dog, the temporary loss of custody of his children and the end of his relationship with David Eason.
"I am officially without a contract with MTV in April," Jenelle tells E! News. "That was the only thing I expected to move forward. Once April arrives, I can start talking to other networks, thank God!"
Of the decision, a source shares with E! News, "Jenelle and MTV have been coming and going for months on their position regarding the return to MTV and the Teenage mother franchise."
"MTV told Jenelle that his contract with them will definitely end in April. Jenelle will not be renewed in April," the source continues. "This is the last word of MTV. Contractually, she can't officially look for opportunities with other networks until then."
When asked for a comment on Jenelle's departure, MTV reissued its previous statement on the filming status of the 28-year-old.
"MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episode of Teen mom 2 with him since then, "says the statement." In addition, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason from April 6, 2019 and we have no plans to cover her story in the next season. "
According to our insider information, Jenelle "feels she has been hanged,quot; and "has been in this waiting pattern waiting for her final response." And although she is "disappointed in how this turned out," the source shares that Jenelle "hopes to officially explore other TV options in April."
Even if you don't see her in Teenage mother, the source tells E! News that Jenelle "has been in talks for other opportunities."
The source adds: "Regardless of the purpose of the situation with MTV, she really is eager to see what new opportunities there are for her."
