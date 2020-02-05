Jenelle Evans says she won't officially return with her teenage mom

Jenelle Evans we will not return to the Teenage mother franchise.

The reality star, who was one of the original cast members in Teen mom 2 When it premiered in 2011, it tells E! News that he will not return to the MTV series. This news comes after a year of many ups and downs for the star of reality, including the death of his beloved dog, the temporary loss of custody of his children and the end of his relationship with David Eason.

"I am officially without a contract with MTV in April," Jenelle tells E! News. "That was the only thing I expected to move forward. Once April arrives, I can start talking to other networks, thank God!"

Of the decision, a source shares with E! News, "Jenelle and MTV have been coming and going for months on their position regarding the return to MTV and the Teenage mother franchise."

"MTV told Jenelle that his contract with them will definitely end in April. Jenelle will not be renewed in April," the source continues. "This is the last word of MTV. Contractually, she can't officially look for opportunities with other networks until then."