Jeff Probst reveals a rare amnesia that led to temporary memory loss

Jeff Probst It is opening on a recent health scare that left him with a temporary loss of memory.
While appearing in Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday Survivor The host recalled the "really strange,quot; incident that happened a few months ago. Probst explained to the co-hosts Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest who was recently trying to book a trip for him and his wife, Lisa Ann Russell, when he realized that he did not know the date of birth of his wife.
"I couldn't solve it," Probst said. "Then I sent a text message to my wife and said: & # 39; Can you call me? & # 39; And she called me and said: & # 39; What's going on? & # 39;"
Probst told his wife that he didn't know what was happening and that he didn't know "anything." He even had to ask his wife where she and her children were at that time. That was when the 58-year-old television star knew that "something is wrong."
During the following hours, Probst had "zero memory of anything,quot; that was happening to him.
"I had no idea who he was, where he was," Probst said during his interview on Wednesday. "I even wrote a note … on my laptop I wrote a note that said: & # 39; For our records, I have no idea why I am wearing these clothes. I have no idea where our children are. I have no idea of what a day it is. I have no idea why I am writing this. "
Then, a little later, Probst wrote: "I just read this, I don't remember writing it."
The next morning, Probst went to see a neurosurgeon who discovered that for three hours of "absolutely no memory,quot; he had transient global amnesia, a sudden episode of temporary memory loss. Probst continued to confirm that it was only once and that, while an MRI was being done, his memory returned.
Probst told Ripa and Seacrest that he thought it could be an "early dementia,quot; before receiving the rare diagnosis of TGA.
"And now, more than ever, I live on Fridays," Probst told the co-hosts. "I think about the weekend and say: & # 39; I have one more weekend, let's go! & # 39;"
Probst also confirmed that it is now "100 percent,quot; good. Watch the video above to see Probst talk about his fear of health!
