Jeff Probst reveals a rare amnesia that led to temporary memory loss

Jeff Probst It is opening on a recent health scare that left him with a temporary loss of memory.

While appearing in Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday Survivor The host recalled the "really strange,quot; incident that happened a few months ago. Probst explained to the co-hosts Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest who was recently trying to book a trip for him and his wife, Lisa Ann Russell, when he realized that he did not know the date of birth of his wife.

"I couldn't solve it," Probst said. "Then I sent a text message to my wife and said: & # 39; Can you call me? & # 39; And she called me and said: & # 39; What's going on? & # 39;"

Probst told his wife that he didn't know what was happening and that he didn't know "anything." He even had to ask his wife where she and her children were at that time. That was when the 58-year-old television star knew that "something is wrong."