Jay-Z explains why his daughter Blue Ivy Carter would have made it impossible for him and Beyonce to disrespect the national anthem

On Super Bowl Sunday, Jay-Z spilled ink and had tongues moving after a video went viral because millions of people said it showed that the rapper and his wife, Beyonce, along with their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, refused to stand during the video. National anthem.

The conservatives did not take long to criticize the power couple for their alleged disrespect for the flag.

Jay and Bey were also dragged by the man who started the kneeling movement: Colin Kaepernick.

The billionaire and 50-year-old music mogul participated in a question and answer session at Columbia University on Tuesday night in New York City, where he was asked if he and his family stayed in their seats because "It meant transmitting a signal," he said. :

Jay-Z explained: "It really wasn't, I'm sorry. I would tell you … I would say," Yes, that's what I've done. "I think people know that about me. What happened was that we got there, we were sitting and now the show is about to begin. My wife was with me, and then she tells me: "I know this feeling here." It's like I'm super nervous because she already performed in Super Bowls. I don't have it. So we got there and immediately jumped at artist mode … now I'm really just watching the show. Did the microphone start? Was it too low to start? … I had to explain to them (as) as an artist, if you don't feel the music, you really can't reach that level " .

During the conference, he shared that he was amazed by the performance of Demi Lovato: "So all the time we are sitting there, we are talking about the performance, and then, just after that, Demi (Lovato) comes out, and we are talking about how beautiful she looked, and how it sounds and what is happening, and her life, so that she is on stage, we were very proud of her. And then it ended and then my phone rang. And it was like, "You know you don't … "I said to myself," What? "

The father of three children revealed why they could never do such a thing with Blue Ivy present: “Blue (Ivy) was right next to us; we wouldn't do that to Blue and put her in that position. And if someone who knows Blue … if we told her we would do something like that, you would have seen her attack 100 times. She is the girl who gets in the car and closes the door and says: "Are we there, daddy?". Then she said: "At what time? Are we doing it? Are we doing it now? It's 7:05, daddy … it's 7:06."

He added: "I didn't have to make a silent protest … if we look at the stage and the artists we chose – Columbian (Shakira) and Puerto Rican J.Lo – we were making the strongest statement … and we had … a social (over) commercial injustice during the Super Bowl … Given the context, I didn't have to make a silent protest. ”

The hip-hop icon has put its movement in the best light.



