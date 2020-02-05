Jay-Z denies having sat during the national anthem in protest against the NFL!

Black Twitter was ecstatic to see Jay-Z and Beyonce remain seated during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, but unfortunately, there was no protest: Jay says he simply couldn't hear what was happening.

Jay attended a question and answer session at Columbia University on Tuesday, where he was asked if he was trying to make a subtle political statement.

"It really wasn't, I'm sorry," Jay-Z said. Jay added that if he were: "I would tell you … I would say: & # 39; Yes, that's what I've done." I think people know that about me. "

He continued: "What happened was that we got there, we were sitting, and now the show is about to begin. My wife was with me, and then she tells me: & # 39; I know what I feel here." It's like I'm super nervous because she already performed in Super Bowls. I have not done it. So we got there and immediately jumped into artist mode … now I'm just watching the show. Did the microphone start? Is it too low to start? … I had to explain [that] as an artist, if you don't feel the music, you really can't reach that level. "

Jay added that he would not have taken his daughter, Blue Ivy, who attended the Super Bowl with them, through such a thing.

"And if someone who knows Blue … If we told her we would do something like that, you would have seen her attack me 100 times. She is the girl who gets in the car and closes the door and says: & # 39; Are we there? still, daddy? Then she said: "What time? We're making it? Are we doing it now? It's 7:05, dad … It's 7:06. "