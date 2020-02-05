Jawaani Jaaneman stays stable at the box office

Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and debutant Alaya Furnturewala, was released last week and received positive reviews from both critics and the audience. Since the film is aimed at a specialized audience, many predicted that it would experience a decrease in numbers as the days progressed. Fortunately, that has not been the case.

Here is the breakdown of his business so far: Friday 3.24 cr, Saturday 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Monday 2.03 cr, Tuesday 1.94 cr. Total: € 16.80 cr.

#JawaaniJaaneman remains strong on day 5 … Stable in national multiplexes (especially in the North) … Eyes â € 20 cr + total in * Week 1 * … Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Mar 1.94 cr. Total: € 16.80 cr. #India deal. – taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2020

Looking at the trend of the movie, it won't be a surprise if it surpasses the crore mark of Rs.20 by the end of the first week.





Speaking of the movie, it's about a 40-year-old man who always tries to escape responsibilities. Things change for him when a 21-year-old girl who claims to be his daughter appears.