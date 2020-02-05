Jason Biggs says the webcam scene "American Pie,quot; is unacceptable today

american foot The star Jason Biggs says that a key scene in the teen sex comedy of the 1990s could never be done in the post-# MeToo era.

Biggs, who now stars in Fox's comedy Overcome, he told the BuzzFeed News live Twitter morning show, AM to DMOn Wednesday, the moment his character used a hidden webcam to film a student who changes and masturbates today will not be able to.

"It was a very specific moment. It was just when the Internet was starting," Biggs said. "We had that whole scene with the Internet camera, which, by the way, would never be done now."

In the scene, Biggs' character, Jim, installs a webcam in his room to secretly record an exchange student, Nadia (Shannon Elizabeth), changing clothes before a study session together. He and his friends watch her undress and secretly masturbate in her room, before they persuade him to join her, but then prematurely ejaculates twice. However, Jim doesn't know that he accidentally sent the live link to the entire school, including Nadia's angry sponsors, who sent her home to Europe. None of the children face any repercussions.

"It wouldn't be done now and it couldn't be done now," Biggs told BuzzFeed News about the scene. "It would be unacceptable what that represents, but at that moment I remember reading the script and reading that part and being surprised that there were cameras on the computers! That was what I originally took away!"