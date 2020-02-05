Jamie-Lynn Sigler refuses to "fall victim,quot; to his diagnosis of MS

Jamie-Lynn Sigler refuses to "be a victim,quot; of his diagnosis of MS.
On Wednesday, The sopranos alum stopped by Daily pop and talked about how she is a working actress, a mother and a person diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. While Sigler admitted to being stressed by finding balance in the past, he said that now he just tries to be present.
"I don't balance, I feel I have to throw that word off the table," the 38-year-old actress transmitted to the co-hosts. Justin Sylvester Y Morgan Stewart. "I just try to be where my feet are, because when you have children, a part of your heart, you are never complete until everyone is in the house together. So, I feel that when I am with my children, I am engaged and when I am working, I have to trust that they are in the best possible care and I can commit. "
We are sure that many working mothers can relate to this feeling. However, in addition to these daily demands, Sigler also has a disease that attacks his central nervous system.
In 2016, the veteran actress spoke for the first time about her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS). At the time of its announcement, Sigler had already been diagnosed for 15 years.
Despite initially keeping his diagnosis private, he is now open to talk about his life with MS and is breaking the stigmata surrounding the disease.
"I think that's why I share that I live with MS more than anything … I think I'm a person who represents a group of people living with this disease. But it's not my life!" Sigler added. "People with MS fall in love, have children, get married, have jobs, have other problems that have nothing to do with their illness. So yes, I don't mention it because it's something I deal with every day, but everyone we have things we deal with every day. "
In fact, according to Sigler, she has "all the excuses to stay in bed and say," Poor me! "However, he made it clear that he will not live his life that way.
"I live a full life. There are many faces of this disease." Dykstra cutterThe wife continued. "I think more than anything, I just try to represent someone who is trying to be brave and still live his life and choose every day not to be a victim."
And Sigler has certainly not let this diagnosis hinder his career. In addition to this candid conversation, Sigler talked about his lifelong movie "Ripped from the Headlines,quot;, The neighbor in the window (premiere on Saturday, February 8).
