Jamie-Lynn Sigler refuses to "fall victim,quot; to his diagnosis of MS

Jamie-Lynn Sigler refuses to "be a victim,quot; of his diagnosis of MS.

On Wednesday, The sopranos alum stopped by Daily pop and talked about how she is a working actress, a mother and a person diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. While Sigler admitted to being stressed by finding balance in the past, he said that now he just tries to be present.

%MINIFYHTMLc9f2ec6f3b098be4a1646fc6a7a8e94c13% %MINIFYHTMLc9f2ec6f3b098be4a1646fc6a7a8e94c14%

"I don't balance, I feel I have to throw that word off the table," the 38-year-old actress transmitted to the co-hosts. Justin Sylvester Y Morgan Stewart. "I just try to be where my feet are, because when you have children, a part of your heart, you are never complete until everyone is in the house together. So, I feel that when I am with my children, I am engaged and when I am working, I have to trust that they are in the best possible care and I can commit. "

%MINIFYHTMLc9f2ec6f3b098be4a1646fc6a7a8e94c15% %MINIFYHTMLc9f2ec6f3b098be4a1646fc6a7a8e94c16%

We are sure that many working mothers can relate to this feeling. However, in addition to these daily demands, Sigler also has a disease that attacks his central nervous system.

In 2016, the veteran actress spoke for the first time about her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS). At the time of its announcement, Sigler had already been diagnosed for 15 years.