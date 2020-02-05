Jameela Jamil comes out as a stranger to defend her acting judge & # 39; legendary & # 39;

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

After the violent reaction to his cast as chief judge in the next vogue competition program, the student of & # 39; Good Place & # 39; He says he has & # 39; privilege and power and a large number of followers to bring this show & # 39 ;.

Jameela Jamil has come out as a stranger after a violent reaction on her "Legendary"Judging a concert. People disagreed with the choice of the network of a heterosexual person who was not associated at all with the culture of the ball to be a leading figure in the program on queer art form.

Trans actress Lysette trace He was one of those who brought this issue on Twitter. Claiming that at some point she was considered for a role in the program, but she lost the concert, she tweeted: "Lol … I interviewed for this concert. As a mother of a house for almost a decade, it's a bit surprising when people there is no connection with our culture, the concert takes place. This is not a shadow for Jameela, I love everything she represents. In any case, I question the decision makers. "

But Jameela has made it clear how it fits in this role. In a long statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday, February 5, the 33-year-old actress wrote: "That's why I never officially came out as weird. I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, how easy it is to be accepted within the South Asian community, and I always answered honestly if I ever asked directly on Twitter. "

The British actress continued explaining why she didn't leave before, "but I kept it low because I was afraid of the pain of being accused of jumping in the performative car, for something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and confusion when I was a child."

Born to an Indian father and a Pakistani mother, she said "she did not come from a family with * nobody * openly." She added: "It's also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially when you're already a brunette woman in her thirties."

Jameela Jamil comes out as strange.

Defending his role in the program, "The good place"Alumbre wrote:" I know that my strange being does not qualify me as a ballroom. But I have the privilege and power and a large number of followers to bring to this show, (just like the absolutely iconic Megan Thee Stallion,) and are beautiful contestants and hosts of the ballroom. "

She also clarified reports that said she would host "Legendary." "I am not the MC. I am not the main host. I am only a principal judge because of my 11 years of experience as a host, being totally impartial, a newcomer to the ballroom," he said.

The British actress defends her "legendary" performance.

Hoping that this issue of the cast will not overshadow the contestants' talent, Jameela told the press that he "really doesn't want to talk about it." He also said he would stay away from Twitter for a while because "I don't want to read bad comments that dismiss this."

"Legendary" is a series of script-free fashion competition that follows a series of ballrooms while competing in several thematic dances in each episode. Configured to air on HBO Max, it has also taken advantage of Megan Thee Stallion, Cockroach of the law and the icon of the ballroom Leiomy Maldonado as judges, with the stars of the ballroom Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as commentators.