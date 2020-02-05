Jameela Jamil comes out after a violent reaction on the HBO Voguing series

Jameela Jamil He has officially emerged as a stranger, following a violent reaction from the LGBTQ + community for his participation in a series of HBO Max competitions on vogue.
33 years old Good place alum again said on Twitter on Thursday that she "has never hidden,quot; her sexuality, but that she has not officially gone out either.
"Twitter is brutal. That's why I never officially came out as weird," he said. wrote. "I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, since it is not easy to be accepted within the South Asian community, and I always responded sincerely if they ever asked me directly on Twitter. But I kept it low because I was afraid of the pain of being accused of jumping in a performative car, for something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and confusion when I was a child. "
"I don't come from a family with * nobody * openly," he continued. "It's also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially when you're a brunette woman in her thirties. That's not how I wanted it to come out. I'm jumping out of this hellish app for a while because I don't want to read bad comments discarding this. You can keep your thoughts ".
Two days earlier, HBO Max announced in a press release that Jamil "will be MC and will judge Legendary,quot;, a "series of 9-episode script-free vogue competition." The members of the LGBTQ + community were outraged. One person asked him to resign his position, and they said that "it belongs to Queer people because it was created, fought and transmitted by our Queer elders."
The actress then said Twitter that she is "only one of the judges,quot; and that the King of Vogue and Attitude star Dashaun Wesley it's actually the MC, adding that the HBO Max press release was incorrect. The company has not commented.
"I know that being weird doesn't qualify me as a ballroom," he wrote. "But I have the privilege and power and a large number of followers to bring to this show, (like the absolutely iconic Megan Tee Stallion) and they are beautiful contestants and ballroom hosts. Sometimes those with more power are needed to help a show leave the show. " earth so that we can raise the marginalized stars that deserve to be the center of attention and give them a chance. "
"I am not the MC. I am not the main host," he continued. "I am only a principal judge due to my 11 years of experience as a host, being totally impartial, a newcomer to the ballroom (as will be a large part of the audience) and, therefore, a window for people who they are discovering now and a long ally of the lgbtq community. "
User @lizziegawen He previously wrote to Jamil: "The whole panel should be LGBTQ + people. Please quit. There are very few programs that give people in that community the time of day. You are not being an ally. It is very disappointing."
"Just to be clear, almost all of us are," Jamil said. "I can't speak for Megan, but she is a complete superstar and will be amazing on the show, regardless of her sexuality."
"Are you saying you're weird?" user asked @TheSlayGawd.
"I've never hidden it. I've talked about it here before. X," Jamil answered.
In 2019, the actress had tweeted, "I am on the spectrum but I lean more towards children. I think most of us are on the spectrum, but we have been conditioned to believe that we have to choose a side. People fall in love with people. It happens all the time. . And it is beautiful ".
Jamil said in his last Twitter message that he was shooting Legendary starts friday
"I am really excited to see these stars shine and be celebrated," he wrote. "I am excited to work with Leiomy, Dashaun and Mike Q. As I am with my friend Law Roach and Megan."
"It is really difficult to be asked to continue being patient after such a long time waiting for what you want. I know," he continued. "The stories of South Asia are almost never told without white stars. But I hope you don't let some castings designed to help the show take off, prevent you from supporting Ballroom's talent in this show. They really are … it's amazing and I I'm honored to work with them. For the press, I really don't want to talk about it. Let's focus on the program contestants until I leave. The best, J "
