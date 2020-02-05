Jameela Jamil comes out after a violent reaction on the HBO Voguing series

Jameela Jamil He has officially emerged as a stranger, following a violent reaction from the LGBTQ + community for his participation in a series of HBO Max competitions on vogue.

33 years old Good place alum again said on Twitter on Thursday that she "has never hidden,quot; her sexuality, but that she has not officially gone out either.

"Twitter is brutal. That's why I never officially came out as weird," he said. wrote. "I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, since it is not easy to be accepted within the South Asian community, and I always responded sincerely if they ever asked me directly on Twitter. But I kept it low because I was afraid of the pain of being accused of jumping in a performative car, for something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and confusion when I was a child. "

"I don't come from a family with * nobody * openly," he continued. "It's also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially when you're a brunette woman in her thirties. That's not how I wanted it to come out. I'm jumping out of this hellish app for a while because I don't want to read bad comments discarding this. You can keep your thoughts ".