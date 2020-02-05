Jade Catta-Preta from The Soup talks about Joel McHale's advice: Be careful!

Joel McHale I had some wise words for Soupnew host, Jade Catta-Preta.
On Wednesday morning, the new E! personality arrested by Morning pop and revealed the advice of Community Alum gave him during a recent meeting. Like E! Readers surely know, the legendary franchise will return to E! on Wednesday, February 12 at 10 p.m.
"It was like, & # 39; don't take it too seriously! Just enjoy it & # 39;" Catta-Preta revealed to the co-hosts. Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie Y Victor Cruz.
Hilariously, Catta-Preta almost missed this advice when she admitted to being distracted by McHale's appeal.
"It was so hot! I thought, & # 39; Eh? & # 39;" Soup The host joked. "So tall, magnetic and charming. I hope people say something about me someday."
However, Catta-Preta thanked the support he received from Soup students, including former principal writer and executive producer K.P. Anderson.
"K.P. Anderson, the show-runner, also tweeted me and said: & # 39; Listen to your writers, listen to your instincts. It's your turn & # 39;". Catta-Preta shared with pride. "So, the witness has been approved in a certain sense."
Of course, this new role is a dream come true for Catta-Preta, who admitted living in his car. According to the comedian, while working as a waitress in the comedy shop, she parked her car on the spot and showered at the famous comedy club.
"A lot of comics did too," said the funny woman. "I did it for a very short period, but people did it longer than me. But yes, I resisted it."
Still, after 12 years in comedy, Catta-Preta is excited to be part of something that "really, really loves,quot; and "loves,quot; her. In fact, the 35-year-old interpreter admitted that she was a big fan of Talk soup& # 39; s John henson.
For the full Catta-Preta interview, including what is to come SoupThe revival, be sure to see the images above.
Soup come back to E! Wednesday, February 12 at 10 p.m.
Watch Morning pop Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.
