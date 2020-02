The Super League board says it has accepted the controversial signature of Israel Folau by the Catalan Dragons, but adds that it will move to ensure it has powers to avoid such agreements in the future.

%MINIFYHTMLdc4de4f26cb7600cae4fb0a29d58107d11% %MINIFYHTMLdc4de4f26cb7600cae4fb0a29d58107d12%

More to follow …