Iran's Khamenei says the US Middle East plan "will die before Trump,quot; | Palestine News

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Donald Trump's controversial plan for Israel-Palestine would die before the president of the United States does.

"This plan will certainly not work and will die before Trump," Khamenei said in his speech on state television. "The Americans negotiated with the Zionists something that does not belong to them."

Trump announced the long-awaited Middle East plan last month, although the proposal was made without the input of the Palestinians, who broke ties with the Trump administration after announcing its recognition of Jerusalem as the "undivided capital,quot; of Israel in 2018 .

Plus:

The US plan UU., That the analysts consider a great support to Israel and has been rejected by the Palestinians, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, foresees the Israeli annexation of large extensions of the occupied West Bank, including illegal settlements and Jordan. Valley, giving Israel a permanent eastern border along the Jordan River.

The Palestinians would have parts of the West Bank and Gaza for their state and a new capital in Abu Dis, a suburb on the outskirts of Jerusalem, but the Palestinians want them both to be occupied. East of Jerusalem and the West Bank to be part of a future state.

Trump's proposal marginalized the Palestinians and violates Resolution 242 of the United Nations Security Council calling on Israel to withdraw its forces from the territories it had occupied in the June 1967 war, as well as the return of refugees .

Khamenei also said that Iran would support Palestinian armed groups as much as possible and urged Palestinians to face Trump's plan.

"We believe that Palestinian armed organizations will stand firm and continue resistance, and the Islamic Republic believes that supporting Palestinian groups is their duty," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech, the text of which appeared on its website.

"Then he will support them as he can and as much as he can and this support is the desire of the Islamic system and the Iranian nation," he said.

"Useless and dishonorable,quot;

Tensions have increased between Iran and the United States after Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US air strike in Baghdad on January 3, which led the Islamic Republic to retaliate with a missile attack on a base which housed American troops in Iraq days later.

Khamenei also criticized Arab leaders who have supported Trump's plan.

"The welcome and applause of a few traitorous Arab leaders who are worthless and dishonorable among their own people does not matter," he said.

Among those attending the presentation last month were ambassadors from Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Muscat, which has traditionally carried out a neutral foreign policy, welcomed Netanyahu in 2018, the first visit to Oman by an Israeli leader in more than two decades.

Some Gulf countries have approached Israel in recent years, as they see Iran as a larger regional threat.

Call to vote

Separately, Khamenei called for high participation in the parliamentary elections on February 21, generally seen as an indicator of support for the authorities after the dramatic increase in tensions with the United States last month.

"Someone may not like it, but if they like Iran they should go to the polls," Khamenei said, according to his official website, and said the elections could help solve Iran's international problems.

Last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani lashed out at the intransigent for the massive disqualification of candidates for the elections.

Iran's economy has been mistreated after Trump withdrew from a multilateral nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic in 2018 and again imposed sanctions in an attempt to bring Iran to the negotiating table to curb its ballistic missile program and reduce Your support to regional representatives.

Washington's attempt to pressure Iran to negotiate through sanctions will not work, Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television on Wednesday.

"They thought we would request negotiations from the United States. Negotiations by definition, not by our definition," Rouhani said. "They want us to surrender through cruel, unequal and unworthy negotiations. This is impossible for the Iranian people."