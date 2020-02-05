Inside the inseparable months romance of Zendaya and Jacob Elordi

These new photos will send Zendaya Y Jacob Elordi the fans in a euphoric state.

Remember yesterday when the photographers saw the Euphoria co-stars sharing a sweet moment together? The photos showed Elordi kissing Zendaya on the head while they were together in New York City. Well, now new celebrity images have emerged, in which they kiss on the lips! In the photos, you can see Elordi, 22, wrapping his arm around Zendaya, 23, while leaning for a kiss.

So while co-stars have tried to minimize their relationship, we believe it is safe to say that this is an official romantic confirmation.

"Jacob and Zendaya have been seeing each other for months," a source tells E! News. "They started as close friends, but it became romantic after their show ended."

"They have been inseparable since last summer and they have been making time between projects," the source shares. "Jacob met Zendaya's family and everyone loves him. They have a lot of fun together and have a lot in common."