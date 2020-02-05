Inside the inseparable months romance of Zendaya and Jacob Elordi

These new photos will send Zendaya Y Jacob Elordi the fans in a euphoric state.
Remember yesterday when the photographers saw the Euphoria co-stars sharing a sweet moment together? The photos showed Elordi kissing Zendaya on the head while they were together in New York City. Well, now new celebrity images have emerged, in which they kiss on the lips! In the photos, you can see Elordi, 22, wrapping his arm around Zendaya, 23, while leaning for a kiss.
So while co-stars have tried to minimize their relationship, we believe it is safe to say that this is an official romantic confirmation.
"Jacob and Zendaya have been seeing each other for months," a source tells E! News. "They started as close friends, but it became romantic after their show ended."
"They have been inseparable since last summer and they have been making time between projects," the source shares. "Jacob met Zendaya's family and everyone loves him. They have a lot of fun together and have a lot in common."
Zendaya and Elordi first caused rumors of romance during the summer, when they were seen on vacation together in Greece.
A few months later, however, Elordi talked about the speculation of the relationship, telling GQ Australia that Zendaya is "like my sister,quot;.
"She's super dumb to work," Elordi added. "She is an amazing artist and a very affectionate person for all of us. But we are all very close. There is not a weak link in that program. We have spent so much time together and everyone is great to work with.
It was only last week that Zendaya called the actor his "best friend,quot; by presenting Elordi with the honor of Rising Star at the American Arts Association Awards in New York. But, after seeing these PDA photos, it seems that Zendaya and Elordi could be more than just best friends.
Zendaya is no stranger to rumors of romance. Over the years, she has remained linked to her. Spiderman co-star, Tom holland, despite continuing to deny speculation.
However, the Disney student admitted in a 2018 interview that dating someone in the industry would be helpful.
"There are certain things in our lives that are difficult for people to understand if they don't live them," Zendaya shared in CR Fashion Book. "As if I had to explain what a call time is or why I have to start the glamor early. I am not sitting all day. I am facing the camera, I am filming, I am working, I can & # 39; I do not have my phone But that does not mean that someone who is not in the industry cannot understand it or does not want to learn or understand it. "
