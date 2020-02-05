Injury of James Paxton: update, return schedule and Yankees rotation options

It seems that the injury error has followed the Yankees in the 2020 season.

%MINIFYHTML38b0bdca0e0268965b5f72b97b29332b11% %MINIFYHTML38b0bdca0e0268965b5f72b97b29332b12%

On Wednesday, the Yankees announced that starter James Paxton would be out for three or four months after undergoing back surgery.

Earlier today, LHP James Paxton underwent microscopic lumbar discectomy with the removal of a peridiscal cyst. The surgery was performed by Dr. Andrew Dossett in Dallas, Texas. His approximate schedule to return to the major league action is 3-4 months. – Yankees Department of Public Relations (@YankeesPR) February 5, 2020

MORE: When is the opening day 2020?

The news is brutal for the Bombers and Paxton. The Yankees faced similar problems early last season, when Luis Severino was filed early in spring training with a shoulder problem. Severino missed most of the season while taking care of the outbreak of the injury, he made some openings in the final stretch.

However, Paxton's situation is different for several reasons: he is not dealing with an arm injury, for example. He is also a free agent after the season, which could damage his value immediately.

This is what you need to know about Paxton's injury:

James Paxton injury update

The Yankees announced Wednesday that Paxton would be out for three or four months after undergoing surgery to remove a peridiscal cyst from his back.

Earlier today, LHP James Paxton underwent microscopic lumbar discectomy with the removal of a peridiscal cyst. The surgery was performed by Dr. Andrew Dossett in Dallas, Texas. His approximate schedule to return to the major league action is 3-4 months. – Yankees Department of Public Relations (@YankeesPR) February 5, 2020

Surgery includes making a small incision along the affected area of ​​the spine, removing bone and disc material that can protrude and pressing sensitive nerve areas in the back. It is a rare type of cyst that affects the discs in the spine (according to Spine.org).

The cyst can cause back pain and leg pain, depending on where you are.

This is especially unfortunate for Paxton, considering that he is a free agent after the season and that he will probably waste time in June or later, depending on the amount of work he does after he is authorized to launch.

James Paxton's injury history

Paxton has dealt with an unfortunate history of injuries throughout his career:

2019: He dealt with a knee injury that set him aside for a month during the season. He also dealt with a gluteus pain later in the year, but it was day to day.

2018: A back injury saw him on the disabled list.

2017: Dealing with a tense pectoral muscle, landed in the DL.

2015: He landed on the DL with a tendon tensed on the middle finger of his throwing hand.

2014: He had extreme tension that saw him spend time on the (then) disabled list.

MORE: Gerrit Cole is safe, "special,quot; $ 324 million bet for the Yankees

Rotation of the Yankees without Paxton

As it stands, the Yankees' rotation remains strong even with Paxton's absence.

1. Gerrit Cole

2. Luis Severino

3. Masahiro Tanaka

4. J.A. Happy

5. Open contest

Prior to the injury, Paxton would probably have positioned himself as the number 2 starter behind Cole, dividing the right-handers at the top of the rotation. The Yankees have several internal candidates to break camp with the team:

– Deivi García, the best prospect who will make his major league debut sometime during 2020.

– Jordan Montgomery, who returned from Tommy John surgery in 2019.

– Michael King, a senior Yankee prospect who was also injured in 2019.

– Jonathan Loaisiga, formerly a prospect of the 100 best in the MLB, could spend time in the bullpen this season.