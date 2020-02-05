India Love breaks the silence about Roddy Ricch's dating rumors: it's an "accidental video post"

Instagram

In the video in question, which was uploaded to Instagram Stories of India, you could see the Internet personality resting in the scorching sun before the rapper Compton appeared.

Up News Info –

Fans were previously sent to madness after the Internet personality India Love generated speculation that it is coming out Roddy ricch with his recent Instagram post. While the rapper "Please excuse me for being antisocial" has not yet commented on the rumors, India has broken its silence on the matter and made things clear.

Commenting below the publication of The Shade Room about her Instagram Stories video, she explained: "Roddy and I are not together." She continued writing, "I apologize for the accidental video posting that led to that assumption."

%MINIFYHTML29b4c74cea393bf313d0e2c9bff6944e11% %MINIFYHTML29b4c74cea393bf313d0e2c9bff6944e12%

He also insisted that they were only "two friends who enjoy each other's time. That is literally life."

India Love denies having dated Roddy Ricch.

In the video in question, which was uploaded to Instagram Stories of India, you could see the Internet personality resting under the scorching sun. Compton's rapper appeared in the clip as he walked in front of her while listening to music through his phone.

When watching the clip, fans were not exactly happy if the rumors were true. "This is very heartbreaking," wrote one commentator. "She jumps on the best for the season hahaha … it will be someone else in early May hahaha," said another.

"I could have bagged any other person," one user joked. "Mannnn India for everyone, gdddd, don't do this Roddy," wrote a disappointed fan.

"Bruh, why does everyone just go through the same women," added another, referring to India's past romances with several high-profile rappers, including Soulja boy, Sheck wes Y Rich the kid among others. A fan also questioned why India was with another man. "Wasn't she simply Sheck?!" the fan asked.

Now that India denied the rumors, people who were against Roddy going out with India could breathe in relief.