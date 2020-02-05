IG Kelly Kay model details being mistreated for safety for trying to run to the Super Bowl field

Instagram

The blonde beauty claims that she was also thrown into a cell at the bottom of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, after driving the FBI and National Security crazy.

Kelly Kay It has opened on the aftermath of its failed attempt to run to the Super Bowl field. Speaking to TMZ Sports, the Instagram model claimed that the incident had left her with bruises on both arms caused by security personnel when they grabbed her and knocked her down at the time.

However, he admitted that he felt no pain during the incident. "I had so much adrenaline that I don't even remember being approached," he said. "My thoughts were like, & # 39; Damn it, they caught me & # 39; but it didn't hurt, and I have bruises, like everything after, but when it happened, no, it didn't hurt. My adrenaline was so high."

According to her, the treatment supposedly worsened from there. I had the FBI and National Security questioning her. "At the beginning, I wasn't talking to them at all, and they got so angry and threw me into a cell with four other girls. There are [there are] two cells at the bottom of the stadium. They threw me there, it's very cold," he recalled. Kelly "At that time, my dress had been ripped out of the fight safely, so that dress wasn't even worn."

She added: "I was in a swimsuit in this detention cell sitting on this concrete floor for eight hours. I was not prosecuted, I was not arrested, I was only detained in this detention cell. I thought, & # 39; Can I have a jacket, am I freezing? I was in a little swimsuit and I just didn't care. "

Kelly and other women in the cell were finally transferred to Dade County, when they were processed and reserved. It was released after that.

Despite the incident, Kelly did not regret what he was doing at all. She shared on Instagram several photos from the moment she tried to cross the field and wrote in the title: "Do what you want, when you want, life is too short to regret. Thank you @nfl for inviting me!"