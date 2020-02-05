Ian Watson feels Wayne Bennett deserved a shot in the 2021 World Cup with England | Rugby League News

"I think he did a great job and led England to the World Cup final and should have had the opportunity to get that through."





Ian Watson (right) worked as Wayne Bennett's assistant with Britain

Salford coach Ian Watson says Wayne Bennett should have had the opportunity to take England to the 2021 World Cup.

The 70-year-old Australian led England to the final in 2017, but his contract with the Rugby Football League ended after the disastrous tour of Britain in the fall and was replaced this week by former Wigan boss Shaun Wane.

Watson, who was one of Bennett's two assistants on the Lions' tour to New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, said: "It's a good move for Shaun, he's a good coach."

"He has won championship after championship and has been in a high performance environment in Scotland, so he knows how everything works in terms of a different sport."

"He will be well positioned to enter the position of head coach.

"I feel a bit for Wayne. I think he did a great job and took England to the World Cup final and should have had the opportunity to get that through and see if he could finish the job."

"His goal at the end of the day was to win a World Cup final and we felt he was on his way to do it. I'm sorry for him, but I think Shaun is a good date."

Wane has not yet selected the rest of his backroom staff and Watson is interested in continuing to be involved in the national configuration.

"We will see what happens," he said. "England had its own backroom team when Wayne was there and, if he had kept that configuration, I don't know."

"He wants to get involved at the top end of the game, work with those players and it's something he would definitely consider, but that's a decision for Shaun, not for me."