HSMTMTS faces beauty and the beast for season 2

Apparently High School Musical: The Musical: The Series I couldn't keep making productions of High School Musical: The Musical Forever.

Disney + announced today that the second season of the series will follow the children of the East High drama while performing a performance of Beauty and the Beast, and production starts today.

The first season, of course, followed the students of the true East High in Salt Lake City, where High School Musical was filmed while preparing to act High School Musical The second season is becoming a little less goal with a show that was not a film filmed at his school, but I hope he is no less charming.

The end of the first season ended with Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) They finally admitted their mutual love just in time for Nini to be accepted into a performing arts school, which could separate her and Ricky in just one month.