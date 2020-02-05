How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Reddit Streams

The Kansas City Chiefs will celebrate their triumph in Super Bowl LIV with a parade through the streets of Kansas City on Wednesday, followed by a celebratory rally.The Chiefs lifted the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in 50 years on Sunday, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 30-20 in Miami, Florida.

Union Station will be closed starting Tuesday at 10 p.m. and will not re-open to the public until Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 a.m.Streets will be closed running east and west between Walnut and McGee and around the National WWI Museum near Berkley Riverfront and Pershing Street. The streets will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will not re-open after crowds leave and the area is cleaned up.

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Live Stream Reddit Online

Cars looking to cross 7th Street, Admiral Boulevard, 13th Street, Truman Road and 18th Street will be allowed to do so until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

There will be parking restrictions starting at 12 p.m. Tuesday. Keep an eye out Kansas City Street road signs. Parking restrictions will be along and around the parade route. If your vehicle is towed or relocated by city transportation, call 816-513-0688 for the new location.

Kansas City is encouraging fans to take the KCATA Park and Ride shuttles. The shuttles will run from 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and then again after the rally until the crowd is gone. The full list of shuttle locations can be found here. The Kansas City Streetcar will suspend service starting Wednesday at 12:01 p.m. and Ride KC services will be free but very limited.

Public Safety officials say parade-goers are not allowed to fly drones or any other aerial device during the festivities. Officials say to have a plan for travel, parking and walking. Authorities also recommend discussing a safety plan with children and are aware that cell phone service may be limited. Authorities have set up 7 reunification locations in case someone gets separated from your party.