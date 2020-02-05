How dangerous is the new coronavirus? The | China news

%MINIFYHTML7434435f3db72f2bf210e3c01ee82ee111% %MINIFYHTML7434435f3db72f2bf210e3c01ee82ee112%

The rapid spread of a new coronavirus in China has caused a worldwide alarm, as Beijing's neighbors closed their borders, global airlines suspended flights and some governments even banned foreign citizens who have recently been to China.

The rapidly spreading virus, first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of December, has infected more than 24,500 people and killed almost 500. The vast majority of the victims have been in China, although the virus now It has spread to two dozen countries. .

In an attempt to limit the spread of the virus to countries with weaker health systems, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared on January 30 the new viral outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern. The global health agency, however, criticized international travel restrictions and flight suspensions in China, and told governments that such measures must be "short-lived,quot; and "proportionate."

So how dangerous is the new coronavirus and how worried should it be?

The simple answer is that we still don't know enough and we won't know until more data is entered.

But the key factors, according to experts, is how contagious the new virus is and what proportion is seriously ill.

The new type of coronavirus, labeled as 2019-nCov and believed to have originated in a seafood market in Wuhan, is part of a family of viruses that include the common cold and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). It spreads mainly through drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and can also be transmitted through contaminated surfaces.

According to statistics from China, up to 2 percent of people infected with the 2019-nCov have died so far. In comparison, 10 percent of the 8437 people infected with SARS during the 2002-2003 outbreak died, suggesting that the new virus is less deadly. The Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which originated in Saudi Arabia in 2012, has a mortality rate of around 35 percent.

The worst epidemics in the world (Al Jazeera)

Outbreaks of seasonal influenza, meanwhile, kill less than 0.1 percent of the people it infects, but it is estimated that up to one billion people get sick from the common cold every year. WHO estimates that between 290,000 and 650,000 people die each year due to the common cold.

But it may be too early to estimate the mortality rates of the new coronavirus epidemic, since we are still in the early stages of the outbreak.

And unlike the common cold, there is no vaccine or a specific drug recommended to prevent or treat the new coronavirus.

Another key measure to judge how dangerous the new virus is is the transmissibility of the new virus.

According to an analysis published by scientists at Harvard University on January 26, each infected person could transmit the new virus to up to three people. That makes it as contagious as SARS.

The WHO says that it is people who live or travel in the area where the virus circulates who may be at risk of infection. Currently, the virus is circulating in China and infected people from other countries are among those who have recently traveled from China or who have been living or working closely with those travelers. This suggests that the risk for most people outside of China remains low.

In addition, WHO, citing preliminary information, says that the amount of time that the virus survives on surfaces appears to be a few hours. "Simple disinfectants can kill the virus and it is no longer possible to infect people," says the agency.

And although there is still much more we need to learn about how the new coronavirus affects people, it is the elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions who are most at risk of becoming seriously ill, according to WHO.

To avoid any viral disease, the global health agency recommends that people wash their hands frequently, cover their mouth and nose when they sneeze or cough, and avoid close contact with sick people.