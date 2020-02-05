Houston Rockets send Clint Capela to Atlanta Hawks in a four-team deal | NBA News

According to reports, the Houston Rockets finally found a business partner for the Clint Capela center, but it took two more teams and many other players to achieve it.

Less than 48 hours before the NBA exchange deadline, the Rockets agreed to separate from Capela early Wednesday night as part of a four-team, 12-player exchange that also involves two draft picks.

The details of the exchange, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Houston Rockets get: Robert Covington (of Minnesota), Jordan Bell (of Minnesota).

The Atlanta Hawks get: Clint Capela (from Houston), Nene (from Houston).

The Minnesota Timberwolves get: Malik Beasley (of Denver), Jarred Vanderbilt (of Denver), Juancho Hernangomez (of Denver), Evan Turner (of Atlanta), the 2020 first-round pick of the Brooklyn Nets (of Atlanta).

The Denver Nuggets get: Gerald Green (from Houston), Noah Vonleh (from Minnesota), Shabazz Napier (from Minnesota), Keita Bates-Diop (from Minnesota), a first-round pick (from Houston).

There are also reports that the Rockets will receive a second round selection, although not all reports include that in the agreement.

Green has not played this season due to a broken foot, but is giving up his veto right to be included in the exchange, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

According to the report, the Nuggets are expected to give it up and continue rehabilitating.

But the most important names in the agreement, and those expected to have the greatest immediate impact on their new teams, are Capela and Covington.

Image:

Clint Capela attacks the edge against the Clippers



Capela, 25, had been rumored in business discussions for weeks. He has lost three of the last four games with a heel injury, but is averaging 13.9 points and a total of 9.5 rebounds per game.

The main reason the Rockets sought to move the center of 6 feet 10 inches was their contract. He is in the second year of a five-year, $ 90 million contract, and must pay $ 16 million next season, followed by $ 17.1 million and $ 18.2 million in the two subsequent seasons.

Image:

Robert Covington in action for the Minnesota Timberwolves



Covington, 29, averages 12.8 points and six rebounds this season, and is pitching 43.5 percent from the court, the best of his career, while making more than two triples per game. The 6-foot-7-inch swingman could fit very well alongside James Harden and Russell Westbrook in coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni's offense.

However, when treating both Capela and Nene, the Rockets do not have a true center, or anything really close to one. According to multiple reports, Houston will play the 6-foot 5-inch, 34-year-old PJ Tucker swingman in the center.

Newly acquired Bell measures 6 feet 8 inches and plays in the center. However, he is having perhaps the worst of his three seasons in the league, with low career averages in points (3.1), minutes (8.7), steals (0.1) and blocks (0.4).

