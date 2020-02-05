Hotel employee on the day of the alleged violation of Jessica Mann described Weinstein as "imposing,quot; and "intimidating,quot;

Rothschild Capulong, a hotel worker at the DoubleTree hotel in Midtown in 2013, says Harvey Weinstein was very "intimidating,quot; when he checked into the hotel seven years ago before the alleged violation of Jessica Mann collapsed.

The hotel workers, due to the way in which Mann and Weinstein entered the hotel, wrote a note for security personnel to inspect the room.

Capulong, who used to be the night manager at the Lexington Avenue hotel, said he was working at the reception that night due to a shortage of staff and remembers that the dishonored producer checked into the hotel with the alias, "Max Poster,quot;. Weinstein checked into the hotel around 10:30 a.m.

Capulong claims that the former Miramax producer had an "imposing attitude,quot; about him, in other words, the producer worked hard to speed up the registration process. Capulong states that the reservation included the note that it was actually "the celebrity Harvey Weinstein."

Capulong says he saw a beautiful woman with Harvey when he went to the hotel. There seemed to be a scruffy look on the woman's face as if "they weren't on the same page," added Capulong.

According to the former hotel manager, his body language made him look more closely at the meeting. He said the meeting was a bit strange because couples generally look very happy when they register, and that was not the case with Harvey and the woman.

When they finally left the reception, they separated and Weinstein was the leader. He later wrote a note stating that security should be registered in Weinstein's room later in the evening. Mann, 34, was an aspiring actress at the time and testified that she had had an organized breakfast with him, his agent and a friend.

However, when he met him, he saw him book a hotel room. Then she said, "We don't need a room," but he took her to the room anyway and raped her, Mann explained. Héctor Castillo, the hotel's security director, explained that no one had called security personnel that day.

Weinstein is being tried for sexual crimes involving Jessica Mann, Miriam Haleyi and Annabella Sciorra. If Weinstein is convicted of the charges, he could spend the rest of his life in jail.



