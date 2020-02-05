Harvey Weinstein allegedly caught model in the bathroom before sexually assaulting her

WENN / Avalon

Aspiring model / actress Lauren Young says in court that she was trapped in a hotel bathroom before being pampered and disturbed by the dishonored mogul of the film.

A model and aspiring actress has accused Harvey weinstein to catch her in a hotel bathroom and grab her chest while masturbating in front of her.

Lauren Young He was called to testify against the embarrassed producer in New York on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 as part of his rape and sexual assault trial, in an attempt to help prosecutors establish what they claim to be a pattern of predatory behavior.

Taking the position of witness, Young recalled how Weinstein had attracted her to her suite at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel in California in February 2013 to continue her discussion about her career prospects after a conversation in the lobby bar.

Weinstein allegedly claimed that he needed to prepare for an awards ceremony that night, but once inside the suite, Young was taken to the bathroom, as his associate, Claudia Salinas, closed the door.

"I stayed there in shock. Out of fear, I started laughing," he told the jury. "I never laughed at being so scared in my life. I never laughed so nervously."

She claims that Weinstein quickly undressed and rinsed in the shower, before approaching her while she was still naked.

"I felt very trapped and in shock and started to get away from him," he said.

"I couldn't believe what was happening to me. I was really worried and afraid that it would hurt me."

The movie mogul is then accused of unbuttoning her white lace dress and pulling it down, exposing her breasts. ”He began to masturbate while grabbing my right chest with his left hand while masturbating with his right hand saying,“ How am I going to know? can you act "she testified.

"I'm saying, & # 39; No, no, no & # 39; and he continues with a normal conversation: & # 39; This is what all actresses do to achieve it & # 39;". "

Young alleges that he tried to touch her vagina, but she was able to move her hands from her sides to block it, which caused Weinstein to grab her nipple until she ejaculated on a towel.

He quickly left the bathroom, leaving a stunned young woman struggling to get her dress up and escape from the suite.

He was also asked to describe Weinstein's body in detail during the alleged encounter, corroborating the rape accuser. Jessica MannThe memory of his "deformed" genitals. Meanwhile, jurors were shown five nude photos of Weinstein on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, including one that was full frontal.

"His body was hairy, he had moles on his rolls, a penis that looked nasty," Young shared.

"It looked like it had been cut and sewn again, it wasn't a normal-looking circumcision scar. Something didn't seem normal. I remember noticing that I really didn't see balls in the sack. I just see, you know, a penis."

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to five serious crimes of rape and sexual assault related to encounters with Mann and production assistant Mimi Haleyi in New York in 2013 and 2006.

The 67-year-old man, who argues that all sexual acts were consensual, faces life behind bars if convicted.

The trial continues.