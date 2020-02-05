Hailey Bieber talks about helping Justin Bieber overcome his health problems

Zoey Grossman
When Hailey Bieber said his marriage vows Justin Bieber, she meant them.
While the celebrity power couple has been open and honest about their marriage, the 23-year-old star is giving fans a deeper look at their relationship.
Speaking to Elle magazine for its March issue, of which it is also the cover star, Hailey talked about the first challenges of her marriage.
From understanding the recent diagnosis of Justin's Lyme disease to getting married and helping her husband during his personal mental health battle, the model left everything on the table.
"When we got married, we were discovering our life together," he told the publication. "I felt that putting a wedding in the middle of it would be really hectic and stressful."
Fans will remember that the couple married in a New York city courthouse in September 2018, just two months after they got engaged. The following year, they got married. again. The second time, they went out with a luxurious ceremony in South Carolina.
Hailey explained that their marriage became more complicated when Justin "got sick,quot; and they didn't know what was wrong with him. The 25-year-old singer would find out later that he suffered from Lyme disease and the chronic monkey.
"He was really sick. He has Lyme disease and was dealing with a lot of medical things. We didn't have a diagnosis," Hailey shared about what was happening at the time. "And it was difficult because everyone from the outside was being super bad and critical, saying he looked like he was high, saying how unhealthy he seemed, when, in truth, he was not healthy and we didn't know why."
"It was months when I was a new wife, trying to help him discover what was wrong and what was happening," he continued. "Now he's perfectly healthy. But going through that and then trying to say, & # 39; So where does our wedding fit into this? & # 39; it didn't feel like the atmosphere at all."
Hailey also explained that faith has played an important role and is "the most important part,quot; of their marriage.
"Being able to share that with each other, having that bond of faith and spirituality, is very critical for us," he said. "It is the most important part of our relationship, following Jesus together, being part of the church community together. It's all."
And although the couple initially did not have that newly married bliss, they are stronger than ever.
"I had grown a lot. I was really shocked. I think I had also grown a lot. I was someone who always cared so much about me and loved a lot," said the model about maturity and the work to build. His relationship with Justin.
"Obviously, it took work and got over things between the two of us, but it was worth it," he added. "He is an amazing and amazing man and a good companion to live with. There is no one else with whom I would have liked to spend my life except him. So I am lucky."
The March issue of Elle Arrives in stores on February 18.