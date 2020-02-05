Hailey Baldwin describes Justin Bieber as "a good life partner"

WENN / Avalon

By opening more about her relationship with the singer of & # 39; YUMMY & # 39 ;, the 23-year-old model explains why she is in no hurry to plan a wedding celebration a year after she got married.

Hailey Baldwin she didn't hold back while praising her husband Justin Bieber in an interview with Elle magazine, calling the singer "Yummy" "an amazing and amazing man."

The 23-year-old model appears in a variety of swimsuits for the magazine session and the accompanying chat, where she reflected on the difference in her other half when they met several years ago after separating as teenagers.

"I think I also grew a lot," said Hailey, who married Justin in September 2018. "He was someone who always cared so much about me and loved me a lot. Obviously, he took a job and got over things between the two of us, but it was worth pain".

"He is an amazing and amazing man and a good companion to live with. There is no one else with whom I would have liked to spend my life except him. So I am lucky."

But things have not been easy for the couple since they got married. Justin recently revealed that he has suffered from Lyme and monkey disease, and Hailey found it difficult to see her husband go through such a difficult time with his health.

"When we got married, we were discovering our life together. I felt that putting a wedding in the middle of it would be really hectic and stressful," he explained. "He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a lot of medical things. We didn't have a diagnosis."

"And it was difficult because everyone from the outside was being super bad and critical, saying he looked like he was high, saying how unhealthy he looked, when he was not really healthy and we didn't know why."

Hailey continued: "They spent months being a new wife trying to help him discover what was wrong and what was going on. Now he is perfectly healthy. But going through that and then trying to say: & # 39; So where is our wedding? fit into this? it didn't feel like the environment at all. "