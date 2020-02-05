Gillian Anderson has a strange resemblance to Margaret Thatcher in & # 39; The Crown New Set Photos

WENN / Avalon

It was announced that the former star of 'The X-Files' would play Thatcher in September 2019 while expressing his enthusiasm for having the 'opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman'.

"The crown"It has always surprised viewers with the incredible cast and style that makes the cast members look perfectly like the real-life version of the characters they play. Recently, Gillian anderson surprised many fans after photos of her on the set of season 4 of the Netflix program.

In the new photos of the set, which were published by Digital Spy on Tuesday, February 4, Gillian could be seen dressed in the right clothes like her character, Margaret Thatcher. His outfit included a padded gray shoulder suit and a swollen barnet.

His hair was also combed in short wavy strands, disturbingly similar to those of the Conservative Prime Minister, who led the United Kingdom between 1979 and 1990, at that time. The photos of the set are from a scene that represents the moment in which Thatcher, whose nickname was "The Iron Lady", addressed the press shortly before being elected in 1979.

First "The x files"It was announced that the star would play Thatcher in September 2019." I am very excited to join the cast and crew of & # 39; The Crown & # 39; and have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman, "Anderson expressed his enthusiasm in a statement:" Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable, but I am enjoying exploring beneath the surface and, I dare to say, fall in love with the icon that, either loved or despised, defined an era. "

While "The Crown" is among the popular series of the transmission giant, the series will end with season 5. Show creator Peter Morgan confirmed the devastating news last week, saying in a statement: "At the beginning, I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons, but now that we have started working on the stories for the fifth season, it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop, "he explained.

"I am grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision," he added, before adding that Imelda Staunton would be assuming the role of queen Elizabeth II of Olivia Colman in season 5. "I am absolutely delighted to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty the Queen for the fifth and final season, bringing The Crown to the 21st century. Imelda is an amazing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman. "

Season 4, which also stars Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, it will be released in late 2020 on Netflix.