Gervonta Davis is ordered to stay away from her baby mom, Dretta Smothers

Roommates, Gervonta Davis was ordered to stay away from her baby, Andretta Smothers, also known as Dretta, until the outcome of her criminal case has been decided.

According to The Bast, "Davis has been warned to stay away from his son's mother and not have contact with her until the outcome of the criminal case."

As we reported, Gervonta was seen aggressively dragging Dretta out of a basketball game, during the Super Bowl LIV weekend. After the incident went viral, the professional boxer turned to IG and issued a statement. He denied hitting Dretta, but admitted that he was a bit aggressive, but that he absolutely loves his son's mother.

He said: "I never hit her … yes, I was aggressive and told her to go … that's my son's mother … I would never hurt her more than that happy new year … January was crap."

Unfortunately, his statement was not enough to prevent the police from intervening. On Tuesday, the professional boxer turned himself in to the police in Coral Gables, Florida, after the video circulated.

According to The Blast, police obtained surveillance that shows the boxer allegedly hitting his baby in the face. “The officers obtained surveillance images that supposedly show Davis hitting his baby in the face. According to reports, the video shows Davis dragging her to another room with his hand near his throat. "

The 25-year-old received a charge of domestic violence and was later released that same day.

The boxer is no stranger to controversy. He has been in court with Dretta before. Last year, she sued him for child support, asking for $ 10,000 per month, as a mother who stays at home.

In August 2019, things got really tense between him and his former Ari Fletcher. She turned to IG and said: “Can any page that has pictures of me and Gervonta delete everything, please? Anything that has my name attached to yours, please take me out of it. It was a mistake ".

