Gerald Washington plans to overthrow Charles Martin and approach a confrontation with Anthony Joshua | Boxing News

Gerald Washington wants to break through Anthony Joshua's future plans by knocking down Charles Martin in an IBF eliminator.

The imposing Californian will face & # 39; Prince Carlos & # 39; on the billboard of WBC king Deontay Wilder and the long-awaited rematch of Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on February 22.

Washington is currently at n. ° 9 in the IBF classification and & # 39; The Black Rooster & # 39; He believes that a decisive victory over Martin puts him on the right path for a confrontation with Joshua.

I could see AJ first hand in Saudi Arabia, he is a great fighter, that is our goal Gerald washington

"The plan is to persecute Joshua," Washington said exclusively. Sky Sports

"We are working to make the next IBF mandatory after Kubrat Pulev. I could see AJ firsthand in Saudi Arabia, he is a great fighter, that is our goal."

"Martin is the first and is very talented, a former world champion, very tough and of great will. I really want to compete with him. I think if I do my job well, without forcing anything, unemployment will occur naturally.

"Having this fight in the best of the cards with the eyes of the world watching, this is a great opportunity for me to do my thing."

Washington was hired to help former champion Andy Ruiz Jr prepare for his rematch against & # 39; AJ & # 39; and watched the ring while the British claimed his titles.

"I helped Ruiz Jr, it was a great experience for me. I don't have much amateur experience or too many fights on the record, so it was brilliant for me to learn and improve."

"While in the ring with Andy and knowing his style, I understand what happened in that first fight. Joshua did a great job preparing for the return, without allowing it to happen again."

"I'm totally focused on Charles Martin and I'm not looking at & # 39; AJ & # 39; right now. I know he has a couple of tests ahead, we just have to follow the course and see what the future holds. world."