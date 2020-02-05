Gayle King Under Fire to mention the case of rape of Kobe Bryant

Gayle king is attracting criticism after questioning the deceased's legacy Kobe Bryantin a new interview

the CBS this morning host sat with the WNBA player Lisa Leslie on Tuesday to discuss the tragic loss of Kobe, Gianna Bryant and seven others who died in a helicopter accident two weeks ago. At first, the two women talked about the many achievements of the Lakers Lisa's player and friendship with him, but the conversation soon became allegations of rape against Bryant in the early 2000s. Gayle asked: "It has been said that his legacy is complicated due to a charge of sexual assault that was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you, as a woman, as a WNBA player? "

%MINIFYHTMLf541557ed64ec7298467f76b3d7249cc11% %MINIFYHTMLf541557ed64ec7298467f76b3d7249cc12%

"It's not complicated for me at all," Leslie replied. He added that while other male basketball players tried to play as a wingman for them, Kobe "was not the type of man,quot; who would do that. "Kobe, he was never like that."