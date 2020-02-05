Gayle King responds to the violent reaction after his interview about Kobe Bryant: "It's a fair question,quot;

#Roommates, social networks caught fire today when a video clip of Gayle King appeared interviewing former WNBA star Lisa Leslie and asking him about past sexual assault charges against the great Kobe Bryant. Well, now Gayle has officially responded to the intense violent reaction.

Many were incredulous that Gayle King was so disrespectful of Kobe Bryant's legacy and the emotional state of his family and friends, using his interview with Lisa Leslie to file past accusations against him that were dismissed in court.

In the most recent episode of "CBS This Morning," Gayle was in the middle of interviewing Lisa when she totally surprised her by asking her to comment on her allegations of sexual assault in 2003.

However, Lisa responded wonderfully to the quick questions by discussing how big Kobe was:

"Even if there are some times that we have been in a club at the same time, Kobe is not the kind of person, he has never been, like, & # 39; Lis, go find that girl, or tell him, or send him this & # 39; I have other NBA friends who are like that, Kobe, it was never like that.

Fast forward a few hours, and virtually everyone (including celebrities) has criticized Gayle for his questions. Rapper Barry Bondz tweeted his writing:

“@GayleKing (you should) be ashamed of yourself for asking that question. It is our own people to bring us down. Now @GayleKing go to interview Harvey Weinstein. Let me see that interview.

She responded with this:

"Hey Barry … your tweet was sent to me first, not ashamed, it's a fair question … second, I wanted to make sure people saw Lisa's answer and said what many think … I'm glad you intervened ".

Gayle's clarification did not do much to stop the violent reaction he is receiving.

Roommates, what do you think about this?