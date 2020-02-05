Gary Anderson admits that this year's Premier League will be a "make or break,quot; campaign | Darts news





Gary Anderson is making his ninth appearance in the Premier League, more than any other player on the field this year

Gary Anderson was forced to retire from the Premier League last year due to an injury, but as the two-time champion prepares to return to the biggest tour of the sport on Thursday, he insists it will be a "make or break,quot; campaign ".

& # 39; The Flying Scotsman & # 39; He was struggling with a recurrent back injury 12 months ago and his decision to withdraw from the competition led the PDC to implement the concept & # 39; Challengers & # 39; That has been maintained this year.

%MINIFYHTML7c55488558acb23566aaa64c2f92a39d11% %MINIFYHTML7c55488558acb23566aaa64c2f92a39d12%

Anderson marked his return to action by claiming an inaugural World Darts Cup title with Peter Wright last summer, although he could not replicate that form in subsequent televised events.

The 49-year-old has not appeared in a major qualifying semifinal since losing 6-1 to Michael van Gerwen in the World Championship 14 months ago and admits that his lack of sharpness was exposed throughout 2019.

Peter Wright and Gary Anderson celebrated winning a first Darts World Cup title in June last year

"I missed him (the Premier League) last year and he showed himself," Anderson told the Darts Show podcast. "It took me a long time to get used to returning to the stage."

"I appreciate being invited back. I must be honest, it will make me feel bad or it will kill me, so it will be interesting to see how it goes."

The Premier League is known for being one of the most exhausting events on the circuit, with 17 weeks of competition throughout the United Kingdom and Europe, along with Pro Tour commitments every weekend.

Anderson's participation in the Pro Tour has been increasingly sporadic in recent years and has not appeared on the European Tour since 2016.

Premier League Darts, Night One, Aberdeen Michael Smith v Glen Durrant Gary Anderson vs. Daryl Gurney Michael van Gerwen vs. Peter Wright Nathan Aspinall v John Henderson Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross

Last year's Scottish Premier League absence was a double-edged sword. He gave him the opportunity to spend more time with his young family, although he left him playing with his rivals in the critical part of the calendar.

While his return to the Premier League denies the need to practice, an openly lacking motivation, it will also provide a severe test of his credentials, both physically and mentally.

"If I was not there this year, I was not there. I must admit that last year I had back problems, but being at home during that period of time, I loved it. I loved it every minute. Yes, I lost it, but at the same I spent time with the children and Rachel (his wife).

"What happens to me now is that I can't go to a dart board to practice, so back in the Premier League, after the Premier League we go to tournaments over the weekend, so I'm going to be constantly playing Now, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"It will make me feel bad or it will break me. I don't know what will happen, but we will try it beautifully." Anderson in the Premier League 2020

"It will make me feel bad or it will break me. If the body allows me (to realize) that is a different story. I don't know what will happen, but we will try it beautifully."

The two-time world champion is a master in self-contempt and has consistently minimized expectations over the past 12 months. However, you can't escape: 2020 will be a decisive year for Anderson.

He currently ranks sixth in the PDC Order of Merit, although he is defending a considerable proportion of the prize money in the coming months.

The Scot won the titles of the UK Open and World Matchplay, finished second in the Grand Slam of Darts and reached the semifinals in the Players Championship Final and the World Championship in 2018.

The two-year system of the Order of Merit dictates that Anderson is defending more than £ 430,000 in qualifying prizes over the next 12 months and if he endures an equally arid spell as he did in 2019, his status as a top 16 player will be in grave danger

However, Anderson had an encouraging performance at the recent World Championship and sent a statement of intent with a 10-2 dominant victory over Gerwyn Price in the season opening Masters last weekend at Milton Keynes.

After fighting Ian White in his first game, the current World Cup winner produced a compelling display to defeat the world number 3 with an average of almost 103, before being defeated 11-7 in a semifinal clash of High quality against his compatriot and eventual Wright champion.

"In what I was playing last year, I wasn't playing. They were pinching me here and there, so I didn't throw darts from one week to another."

The Scotsman is trying to return to the winners circle in 2020

"The signals were there. Now we are starting again from scratch. I am going to play every week, so it has to improve. If not, then I am in serious trouble."

There are also growing signs that Anderson's hunger is resurfacing and that is sinister to his rivals, as Michael van Gerwen testifies.

Anderson's frustrated behavior after his recent departure from Alexandra Palace against Nathan Aspinall recalled the great disappointment he felt after losing to Van Gerwen in the third round stage in 2014.

The Flying Scotsman was boiling after giving up a 3-1 mattress against his Dutch rival six years ago and his rage worsened when Van Gerwen lifted an inaugural world title.

Premier League darts live Live

Anderson responded by recording consecutive World Championship successes and was just an inspired exhibition of & # 39; Mighty Mike & # 39; in the 2017 masterpiece that denied the Scot a third consecutive win. The two-time Premier League champion will wait for history to repeat itself.

"They were hitting me and it wasn't bothering me. It's been a long time since Michael hit me that time and I put on a correct cheese," Anderson admitted.

"It usually doesn't bother me and it shows. I started walking and played well, so it's going back to that a bit."

In the immediate future, the No. 6 in the world will expect to build on his promising performance at the Masters when he faces the two-time main winner Daryl Gurney in his first Premier League game tomorrow night.

Anderson showed signs of a revival when he dismantled Gerwyn Price 10-2 at Milton Keynes last weekend

The couple cannot separate in terms of face-to-face meetings, with both men claiming eight wins each of their 17 meetings, although the advantage of playing at home could be decisive in Aberdeen.

Anderson's absence from last year's competition left an inevitable void: his popularity along with his enigmatic ability ensures that he is one of the most observable stars in the sport.

& # 39; The Flying Scotsman & # 39; It has carried the hopes of a fast nation on its shoulders over the past decade, although it is no longer the main hub in Scotland.

Peter Wright became the second Scot to be crowned PDC world champion on New Year's Day and with John Henderson ready for his return as & # 39; challenger & # 39; of the Premier League, Anderson believes that this was prolific for Scottish darts should be celebrated.

The dart show podcast Download and subscribe to catch up with The Darts Show podcast every fifteen days

"Returning to play in Aberdeen, we have Peter as world champion, we have John Henderson appearing again after his entry last year. I saw that.

"We are also winners of the World Cup, so it will be good. Also in the new place, I hope to see how that is."

Follow every week of the Premier League at Sky Sports, starting in Aberdeen on Thursday, February 6, and 17 weeks of action continue every Thursday until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.