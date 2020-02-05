Garcia vs. Vargas: Joseph Parker will fight Shawndell Winters live on Sky Sports | Boxing News

"The division is moving at a great pace and this is a perfect opportunity to show the world that I am one of the elite players in the division."





Joseph Parker is a former world champion

Joseph Parker will return to action against Shawndell Winters in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, February 29, live on Sky Sports.

Parker (26-2 20 KOs) is back on the hunt to regain his status as world champion after being forced out of a clash in October with Derek Chisora ​​in London after a spider bite on his leg.

The former WBO ruler had caused an appetizing clash with Chisora ​​that had arrested Alex Leapai in the tenth round of his confrontation, the first fight of a three-fight deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing USA.

Parker will seek to reactivate his position at the elite level and clashes for the world title in Texas against Winters, the man from Illinois was ranked number 14 with the WBA and seeks to extend his KO career after having won the unbeaten Canadian-Ukrainian record Oleksandr Teslenko to obtain the NABA title and after that with a fifth round detention victory over Sergeij Werwejko of Poland.

Winters, who won by KO in 12 of his 13 wins, will seek to continue his winning streak and Parker's plan to become a world champion twice, but the New Zealand boxer plans to make an explosive statement on a stacked card in the state of The lonely star.

"I am delighted to return to action on this huge bill in Texas," said Parker. "It was frustrating to be excluded from the Chisora ​​fight in October, especially in such an unusual way, but I've been on fire at the Las Vegas gym and we're ready to go back to business. The division is moving at a great pace. and this is a perfect opportunity to show the world that I am one of the elite players in the division.

"Shawndell is on a great run and I know he will bring him on February 29, but I am ready to prove that I will become a world champion twice in 2020 and that starts with a dominant and destructive exhibition at Frisco."

Parker lost an entertaining battle with Dillian Whyte

Parker went the distance with Anthony Joshua

Winters said: "This is the biggest fight of my career and I'm going to make it count. I'm used to being helpless, it's something I thrive on and if Joseph Parker underestimates me, he's going to have a bad night – because I'm going to Go there to get it out.

"I want to thank Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing USA, DiBella Entertainment and Be Def Sports for the opportunity and special thanks to champion Joseph for taking me as a worthy opponent, but he will live to repent!"

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "It's great to have Joseph back in action at the beginning of the year. The heavyweight division is red hot right now, and it's important that Joseph make a statement and remind champions and fellow challengers that he comes for them. "But Shawndell is on a roll and will be desperate to take a huge scalp shaped like a Kiwi on a massive night in Texas."

Lou DiBella, president of DiBella Entertainment, said: "Shawndell is a very tough competitor who recently gained weight. He has already achieved two consecutive surprises against favored opponents, and the fight before that should have been a third. He is looking for his greatest Annoying even against former world champion Joseph Parker, this is a great opportunity for this former Rocky cruiser from Harvey, Illinois.

"I think he is a live loser."

Parker's clash with Winters is part of a great action night in Texas crowned by a welterweight clash between Mikey Garcia (39-130 KOs) and Jessie Vargas (29-2-2 11 KOs).

Two big fights for the world title appear as Britain's longest reigning world champion, Kal Yafai (26-0 15 KOs), puts his WBA super flyweight title on the line against former king pound for pound and the four-peso ruler Roman & # 39; Chocolatito & # 39; Gonzalez (48-2 40 KOs).

The growing Mexican sensation Julio César Martínez (15-1 12 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBC flyweight title against undefeated European champion Jay Harris (17-0 9 KOs), with more fights to be confirmed imminently.