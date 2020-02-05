Future's teenage son faces up to 20 years in jail after being arrested for gang crimes

%MINIFYHTML8683ab296eb0756ac0f9f36100a1a75b11% %MINIFYHTML8683ab296eb0756ac0f9f36100a1a75b12%

Jakobi Wilburn, the rapper's son with Jessica Smith, has been arrested on several charges that include criminal gang activity, criminal raid and altered weapon identification.

Things don't look too good for Jakobi Wilburn. It has been reported that FutureThe 17-year-old son has been arrested on several charges that included criminal gang activity, criminal raid and possession of weapons. Bossip first revealed the story.

The site reported that Kobi was found in possession of a gun with scratched serial numbers, which led him to be charged with the altered identification of a gun. Although he is still a teenager, the state of Georgia considers adults at age 17. Therefore, if convicted, Kobi faces five to twenty years in prison only for the charge of gang activity.

There have been no further details about an established cut-off date for Kobi or if he has had any contact with Future. However, it has several co-defendants in the case.

The future has not yet reacted to the report. Meanwhile, the District Attorney's Office declined to comment.

Kobi is the son of the future with Jessica Smith. In 2013, he filed a lawsuit against the rapper and accused him of lying about his true net worth to keep child support payments low. He paid $ 1,662 based on his claim that brought $ 16,000 a month from work. She said her real income was over $ 50,000 and demanded that child support be increased.

Future then criticized his baby and asked the judge to close his request for support. He also said he never lied about his income and that his payments should remain the same. On top of that, he tried to obtain joint physical custody of Kobi. After several months of coming and going to court, Future and Jessica finally reached an agreement and the case was closed. Under the agreement, the two shared joint custody and Future agreed to pay $ 2,800 in child support.