Fran Drescher reveals that President Trump demanded a script change during his 1996 appearance in the nanny

During his recent appearance in Late night with Seth MeyersFran Drescher spoke about the guest place of President Donald Trump in his 1990 comedy The babysitter. And, she revealed that POTUS made a lawsuit that changed the script of the episode.

Drescher explained that he had an "interesting story,quot; about Trump's cameo in 1996 in the CBS sitcom, which had a six-season career from 1993 to 1999.

"I stopped at this scene and told them both:" Oh, all of you millionaires are the same, "said Drescher." And Peter (Marc Jacobson), now my former gay husband, received a note from his assistant, the assistant Donald Trump, who said: "Mr. Trump is not a millionaire. He is a billionaire and we would like you to change the script."

However, Drescher thought that his character, Fran Fine, would not use the "billionaire,quot; world because "it seemed too much in money." I knew that Fran would describe each rich person as a "millionaire,quot; and saying "billionaire,quot; "It would have been a specific choice.

Because of this, Drescher asked the Trump team if using the word "billionaire,quot; would be acceptable, and she told Meyers while laughing that Trump said "that was fine." He added that Jacobson somehow knew that the moment was memorable, and still has it. framed in his office.

Drescher is the star of the new NBC sitcom Indebtedand she is also working with Jacobson and Crazy ex girlfriend the star Rachel Bloom in a musical adaptation of The babysitter for broadway

Last month, Drescher and Jacobson said Persons magazine that are "so excited,quot; to work The babysitter Broadway musical, and are equally excited to work with the "wildly talented,quot; Bloom. She will write the lyrics and music with Adam Schlesinger, and Marc Bruni will be the program director.

They have not yet aired the show, but Drescher and Jacobson said they are sure they will find a fabulous actress who is "funny, charming and has a great voice." Drescher joked that she would play the role herself, but then they would have to change the title to The grandmother.

Fran Drescher's new show Indebted premieres on February 6 on NBC. Late night with Seth Meyers It airs during the week on NBC.



