Former Jazeera journalist withdraws case against Doha-based network | Egypt news

A former Al Jazeera journalist dropped a legal case against the Doha-based media network more than four years after he accused the company of negligence.

Mohamed Fahmy was suing Al Jazeera for more than 100 million Canadian dollars ($ 75 million) for negligence and endangering the lives of journalists working in Egypt. He said the network sent him to Cairo knowing he was "guaranteed,quot; that he would be arrested.

Fahmy, a Canadian citizen of Egyptian origin, along with a group of journalists, was arrested in Egypt in 2013 accused of fanning riots and publishing false news.

He and his nine colleagues were accused of spreading "false news,quot; during their coverage of the aftermath of the military overthrow of then President Mohamed Morsi in 2013, the year they were arrested.

Fahmy spent 437 days in jail before being released.

The Egyptian judge who sentenced the journalists said they were gathered "by the devil,quot; to destabilize the country.

According to a report published by the New York Times, Fahmy received a substantial "loan,quot; from the UAE ambassador to the United States, Yousef al-Otaiba, to cover his legal campaign against Al Jazeera after his release from prison in 2015.

After his release, Fahmy filed the complaint against Al Jazeera in September 2016 from Canada.

In a statement, a spokesman for Al Jazeera said Wednesday: "Al Jazeera undertakes to report the news without fear or favor and will always defend its journalists and the rights of all journalists to operate freely anywhere in the world without fear of arbitrary arrests, assaults, prosecutions or other forms of harassment and intimidation .

"Al Jazeera worked very hard to support Fahmy and his colleagues after his arrest and throughout his trial and imprisonment in Egypt and he was extremely disappointed when Fahmy tried to blame the Network for the oppressive and illegal actions of the Egyptian authorities." . The statement read.

"That it is now clear that he did this in collaboration with a regime that fundamentally opposes free and independent journalism only increases our sense of disappointment," the statement added.

According to the Qatar-based network, Once there were arrangements for Fahmy to be questioned about the claims he had filed with the registry, he decided to "abandon the claim completely before the cross-examination was conducted."

Al Jazeera is the focus of a dispute between Qatar and four Arab states, which cut all commercial and diplomatic ties with Doha accusing it of supporting terrorism, an accusation that Qatar has repeatedly and vehemently denied.

In 2016, the four states: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain – presented to Qatar a list of 13 lawsuits, which include the closure of Al Jazeera.