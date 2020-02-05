Former England U20 Ross Moriarty and Nick Tompkins met with Wales | Rugby Union News





Ross Moriarty (left) and Nick Tompkins won the U20 Junior World Championship with England in 2014

Ross Moriarty and Nick Tompkins helped England win a World Cup, but now they have their sights set on the glory of the Six Nations with Wales after an unlikely meeting.

Both players starred when a team from England led by Maro Itoje lifted the U20 world title in New Zealand six years ago.

Moriarty has won 42 games in the back row of Wales, and is back in conjunction with Saracens center Tompkins.

Obtained from the Premier League by New Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, through the qualification, courtesy of Tompkins' Wrexham-born grandmother, made a dazzling debut against Italy last weekend.

Such was the impact of Tompkins's annotation contribution that Pivac received broad support to give him a first start in Wales on Saturday's meeting in Dublin with Ireland.

Tompkins made an attempt on his debut in Wales against Italy

"He was a little nervous for him, since it was his first hat," Moriarty said.

"You don't want anyone to make any mistakes or get to them too much, but I thought it looked great."

"He injected a good pace to finish his attempt, and I don't think he could have asked for a better start to his international career."

"Nick will take confidence in that, although we know it will be a different kind of challenge in Ireland."

"First I made (England) under-18 with him, and then, in my second year with the under-20, Nick entered. He was the same then: very agile, very fast, with great skills."

"It's good to have him here. He's a good boy, and we've all received him."

Moriarty could win his 43rd Wales cap on Saturday

If Pivac opts for Tompkins, then it seems likely that George North will return to the wing instead of Johnny McNicholl, and that could be the total sum of any change.

Moriarty and company will claim a ninth consecutive Six Nations victory in Wales if they beat Ireland at Aviva Stadium.

But Ireland was the last team to defeat them in the tournament, winning 37-27 two years ago in a field where Wales has not won in the Six Nations since 2012.

Moriarty added: "We had a good start, but there are many things we have to work on in many areas of the game."

"The result (against Italy) was good, but we can't let that affect us and we know we have to do a great performance against Ireland."

"You know what it is when you go to Ireland or Scotland. Fans are with you, something good happens to the team and their queues are up, the same as when people come to the Principality Stadium."

"It's the same kind of environment. We know what we have to do to keep the crowd quiet and shut up their team."

"Ireland has a big bag of tricks, and we did very well against them last year in the Six Nations (Wales won 25-7 in Cardiff) on a pretty poor day with the rain."

"Hopefully the weather is better this weekend and we can show what we can do with the ball in hand."

"We are here to win the championship again and win the Grand Slam again."

"We are not watching past games because we have new coaches, some new philosophies and we are concentrating on the now instead of worrying about what happened in the past."