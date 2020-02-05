Finalists of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020: the complete list

Bad bunny Y Ozuna they are the best finalists of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020.

The two received 14 mentions each, and both are nominated for Artist of the Year. Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Anuel AAY Farruko They are also ready for several awards.

Other contestants include Becky G, Rosalia, DJ Snake, Duck, Katy Perry, Santana, Luis Fonsi, Marc Anthony Y Shakira Y Jennifer Lopezwho just led the 2020 Super Bowl Half time show together.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 will be held on April 23 in Las Vegas and will be broadcast on Telemundo.

The annual ceremony will close LatinFest +. The three-day event, presented by Billboard and Telemundo, will feature presentations, panels and workshops dedicated to Latin music, culture and entertainment.

See a complete list of finalists for the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020:

General categories of artists

Artist of the Year:

Bad bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Artist of the year, new:

Jhay Cortez

Manuel Turizo

Paulo Londra

Sech

Tour of the year:

Bad bunny

Chayanne

Jennifer Lopez

Marc Anthony

Social artist of the year:

Anuel AA

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

Lali

Crossover artist of the year:

DJ Snake

Duck

Katy Perry

Snow