ESPN will honor Kobe Bryant with a special magazine launch

In a sea of ​​tributes, ESPN will honor the legend with a special number entitled, "Kobe Bryant: An Extraordinary Life." The launch features 96 pages that will highlight photos of his career and writings of ESPN personalities who had the pleasure of covering Kobe's career.

In a statement to the Sports Business Journal, Alison Overholt, vice president of storytelling and special projects at ESPN, said: "We specifically limit this to be a test case to do the job, see how the process is going and see if this has sense,quot;.

She continued: "We will evaluate when and how often it makes sense to do something like this."

Kobe Bryant and his daughter died in a tragic helicopter accident on Sunday, January 26, 2020, along with seven other people.

To honor the retired NBA player, people from all over the world are paying tribute with haircuts, murals, songs and more.

More recently, on Friday, January 31, the Lakers also honored Kobe with an emotional tribute, before the team played against the Portland Trailblazers. That game was the second most watched game in the history of ESPN, according to ESPN.

NBA greats like Dwayne Wade, Shaq and LeBon James have publicly expressed their great loss.

Shaq declared:

“Up here, we work hard and I think that many times we take things for granted. Like, I don't talk to them as much as I need. The fact that we can't joke during his Hall of Fame ceremony. We can't say, & # 39; Ha, I have five and you have four & # 39 ;. The fact that we cannot say: & # 39; If we could have stayed together, we would have obtained 10. "Those are the things you cannot recover."

Sports Illustrated also announced that they will honor Kobe Bryant with a 100-page special edition that will be released on Friday, February 7.