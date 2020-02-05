Enter the 50-year-old Hollywood Hills bungalow by Sophia Bush

Their Extreme Home Makeover: Sophia Bush Edition!

the One tree hill alum and star of the next Disney series + Love simon has been renovating a 1,600-square-foot Hollywood Hills bungalow in the 1950s, with the help of the interior designer Jake AlexanderContractor Orie Prince and landscaper John Alden Sharp. Bush and his mid-century home appear in the March 2020 edition of ELLE decoration magazine, in the kiosks now.

"Restoring this house and returning it to its mid-century splendor has been a great joy," the actress told the media, in comments posted online Wednesday.

Bush was more than familiar with the neighborhood, as she lived next to her new property for years.

"Every time I was in the sink of my kitchen in the morning, I greeted my neighbor who was next to his," he said. ELLE Decoration last June. "Our houses sat side by side in this little corner of the canyon. I vowed that one day, when I was ready to sell, I would try to buy it, reconnect the land and make a small urban farm with Her. He loved that idea. And now it's happening. "