England's flank Lewis Ludlam ready for the & # 39; war & # 39; of the Six Nations against Scotland | Rugby Union News

"We don't want to give them an inch to breathe. Let's go for them."





Lewis Ludlam says England will go out to fight in Murrayfield

Lewis Ludlam has promised Scotland a "war,quot; fueled by hate while England tries to make peace for its poor start in the Six Nations.

Eddie Jones' team will head to Murrayfield on Saturday with the goal of pushing the title race again after falling 24-17 to France on an afternoon of pride in Paris.

Ludlam is irritated at the perception that Celtic nations play with more passion than England and has put Scotland on alert for what awaits them.

"I don't really agree. We're emotionally there. They hate us and we hate them. There's no difference," said Northampton flanker.

"It's just another place to go. It's a battle. It will be a war and it's something we're excited for and we're ready for."

Eddie Jones says Scotland will be ready for & # 39; his great game of the year & # 39; against England

"We are going to get caught up in them and they are going to do the same to us. I don't think there is any difference in passion between the two parties."

"Every time you wear your shirt, it's a moment of pride, it's an exciting experience. They won't be faster than us."

Jones declared that France would face a "physical brutality,quot; and a "violent profit line attack,quot;, but instead it was England who was overcome, only three months after being overwhelmed by South Africa in the World Cup final.

Will Greenwood believes Jones deserves to see the remaining two years of his contract as head coach of England

"It was not the result we wanted against France," Ludlam said. "The best teams don't turn around and take a performance like that. They fight again. That's something we're thinking about."

"We're going out to fight. We're fast. We want to be brutal. We don't want to give them an inch to breathe. Let's go for them."

England entered the Calcutta Cup clash as big favorites, but they only have a 48 percent win rate at Murrayfield, which was the stage for the start of their five-round losing race in 2018 that cast doubt on Jones's future .

"I love not necessarily being the helpless but the team that everyone is supporting," Ludlam said.

"That definitely helps me to be accelerated for a game. People who are against you have a way to really revive you."

"For my second hat in Wales, there were old women and children who gave you the finger to enter the stadium."

"That gives you goosebumps and something to say: & # 39; We'll shut you up with rugby & # 39 ;.

Luke Cowan-Dickie waits for a match & # 39; fighter & # 39; when England faces Scotland

"Everything is fuel for the fire for me. It adds to my performance and all the passion and history of everything. That definitely helps me get excited about the game."

There will be at least two changes in England's XV starter when Jones names his team on Thursday morning.

Charlie Ewels, a starter in Paris, has been removed from the team, so George Kruis is likely to reach the second row to partner with Maro Itoje.

Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out by a groin strain and Jonathan Joseph is the favorite to replace it.